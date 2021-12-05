ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Buck O'Neil, Minnie Minoso, Gil Hodges among six inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame class

By BEN WALKER Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same. Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd...

