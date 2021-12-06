Last night of Hanukkah celebrated in Kingston

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The last candle of the menorah was lit across the world Sunday night as the decades-old tradition to celebrate the end of Hanukkah happened in our area.

“We couldn’t have it last year due to the COVID situation so were back this year,” Debbie Troy of Dallas said.

“So for me this is our first time we have a new baby girl, nine weeks old, so this is the first Hanukkah with our baby Ryah,” State Representative Aaron Kaufer said.

“Hanukkah was a lot of fun this year because we were able to see more family and friends since we have our family and they’re vaccinated and COVID is a little bit better this year so its been a lot more fun,” Troy said.

“We welcomed our firstborn son Brooks Asher into the world in September. When we lit the candles and did the usual traditions it was just so much fun to watch his reactions and he just picks up all these little things and to watch him smile just made it all worth it,” Dan Landesberg of Kingston said.

“To have a nice warm welcome and group gathering today that was very special that people felt safe enough to come out and celebrate in a community setting. This is what we live for, these kind of special days,” The Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania CEO Gary Bernstein said.

