In this edition of Stars’ News & Rumors, Dallas breaks an NHL record, Roope Hintz records his first career hat trick, & more. After a tough start to the season, Roope Hintz has found his stride. In fact, he has found more than just his stride. Since scoring his first goal of the season on November 10, he has scored 10 goals in the last 10 games. During that time, he has tallied 13 points, two shorthanded goals, recorded a career-long five-game point streak and capped it off with his first career hat trick on Tuesday night against the Carolina Hurricanes.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO