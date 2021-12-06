ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Credit Card Interest Rates Surpass 21%, Highest Since 1998

By PYMNTS
pymnts
pymnts
 4 days ago
With credit card interest rates at new highs, campaigners want there to be more caps on the rates, The Guardian writes. The rates are reportedly the highest they’ve been in twenty years. The Bank of England reports that the average annual interest rate is now 21.49% as opposed to...

