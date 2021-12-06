Annual Christmas Parade in Mechanicsville helps put people in the holiday spirit

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds were in the Christmas spirit and helped ring in the start of the holiday season in Mechanicsville for the annual Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon.

The festivities included band performances, fire trucks and floats featuring Jolly Old St. Nick, Santa Claus, himself.

The parade route went from Signal Hill Rd. to Elm Dr.

All roads in the area are now back open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.