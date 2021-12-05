Thunderstorms Monday afternoon, colder Tuesday

We are certainly more humid today than yesterday and a bit warmer, as well. We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will stay warm through the first half of Saturday. Saturday, we will have a good chance for showers early in the day; then, we expect showers and thunderstorms after 9am. The temperature will be quite warm rising into the mid 70s by 11am, then falling into the mid 60s during the remainder of the day. The winds will shift form the south to the north once the front passes at 10 to 15 mph. The dew points will plummet behind the front, as well. Rainfall amounts will be low between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but we do except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. It will cool back down again by Sunday behind a front....for a couple of days.

