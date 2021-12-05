ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms Monday afternoon, colder Tuesday

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've seen plenty of fog this morning, and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9 AM. This afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. We'll see a mix of...

www.wlox.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Winter storm to affect Wisconsin Friday afternoon through Saturday afternoon

A winter storm will affect much of Wisconsin from Friday afternoon into early Saturday afternoon. Rain will develop over southern Wisconsin on Friday afternoon, transitioning to snow for central Wisconsin. As the storm tracks just to the south of Madison on Friday night, colder air will move outward, causing rain to possibly mix with sleet and freezing rain before changing to snow by early Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and cold with the snow tapering to flurries and ending by early afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLOX

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

We are certainly more humid today than yesterday and a bit warmer, as well. We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Tonight, our temperatures will be in the 60s, and we’ll see a chance for scattered showers. We are also seeing patchy fog. Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy at times with a chance for some isolated to scattered showers. Temperatures will be warm in the 70s. Temperatures will stay warm through the first half of Saturday when a frontal system will approach the area. We will also keep a chance for showers in the forecast. A front could bring strong storms near South Mississippi. It will cool back down again by Sunday behind the front...for a couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA
WLOX

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast

Cold front moving in this weekend. Strong storms possible Saturday. Can't rule out a weak or brief tornado as well as 50mph+ gusts. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Carrie's 4 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. We are certainly more humid today than yesterday...
ENVIRONMENT
wtae.com

Heavy downpours, isolated thunder possible Saturday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly cloudy and mild today with an isolated shower possible late this afternoon and evening. Warm front lifts late tonight and will spark up a few showers but more steady rain expected after midnight. Can't rule out heavy downpours and isolated thunder especially in the morning and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WLOX

Wesley's Friday First Alert Forecast

We are certainly more humid today than yesterday and a bit warmer, as well. We are going to keep a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast. Temperatures will stay warm through the first half of Saturday. Saturday, we will have a good chance for showers early in the day; then, we expect showers and thunderstorms after 9am. The temperature will be quite warm rising into the mid 70s by 11am, then falling into the mid 60s during the remainder of the day. The winds will shift form the south to the north once the front passes at 10 to 15 mph. The dew points will plummet behind the front, as well. Rainfall amounts will be low between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but we do except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. It will cool back down again by Sunday behind a front....for a couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Increased Risk For Severe Conditions Friday Night

CHICAGO (CBS)– Severe weather is approaching the Chicago area. Friday will be a partly cloudy day with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain is expected by the afternoon and conditions could be severe. Areas south of the city are at the greatest risk for damaging winds and brief isolated tornados. REALTIME WEATHER ALERTThe severe weather threat has INCREASED across #Chicago. Greatest risk area appears south of the city for damaging wind and brief isolated tornado. Timing: 8pm-2am Stay weather aware. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/K8LiBbikGm — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon for areas near Kanakakee. Dense Fog ADVISORY posted until noon. Visibility reduce to one quarter mile or less in fog. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/GJEjmmDAqv — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 10, 2021 Snow showers are possible on Saturday. A Wind Advisory takes effect. Sunny Sunday with milder conditions.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain And Severe Weather Expected This Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. By this afternoon we make it to the mid-50s with a little drizzle and mostly cloudy. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Light rain showers arrive this evening and then heavy rain, possible thunderstorms, and gusty winds by Saturday morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Overnight wind gusts will be around 25 mph and temperatures will stay mild in the mid-40s Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center There’s nothing to sugar-coat here, Saturday morning won’t be pretty....
PITTSBURGH, PA
KRDO News Channel 13

WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures

Overview:  Winter driving conditions are expected to continue over the high country today where a combination of heavy snow and gusty wind will make for very difficult driving conditions over the higher mountain passes. Locally, we’re tracking significantly colder air and a chance for a brief snowfall in spots today, but warmer air will return The post WEATHER ALERT DAY: High winds in Pikes Peak Region before big drop in temperatures appeared first on KRDO.
DIVIDE, CO
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder and heavy downpours will be possible. (Credit: CBS 2) A strong storm producing gusty winds will be possible, but mainly for areas south and southeast of Chicago. Rainfall amounts could add up to as much as an inch in some spots. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night, even a few heavy storms will be possible. A...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Record Warmth & Whipping Winds On Tap For Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Purple Friday is looking more gray than anything else. Despite an abundance of clouds, temperatures will climb into the mid-50s, topping out about 10-12° warmer than Thursday. We stay dry for the majority of the day, with chances for showers increasing Friday evening and later on. While any showers we get late Friday will be plain rain, severe weather is possible on Saturday. In fact, the first half of our weekend is shaping up to be very warm and windy before becoming very stormy in the evening. Most of Maryland is under a Wind Advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1...
MARYLAND STATE

