‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Creators Break Down That Surprising Series Finale Post-Credits Sequence

Warning: This article includes spoilers for all seven episodes of True Story. The end of True Story is no laughing matter. Netflix's limited series (streaming now), which marks the biggest dramatic turn of Kevin Hart's career, stars the funnyman as Kid, a world-famous comedian from Philadelphia (sound familiar?). The story truly kicks off when Kid wakes up from a night of partying to find a dead woman named Daphne (Ash Santos) next to him in bed. His older brother, Carlton (Wesley Snipes), quickly arrives and promises to take care of it. What ensues is seven episodes of twists, turns, and the ultimate betrayal, when Kid learns that Daphne, real name Simone, is the very much alive girlfriend of Carlton, who put the whole plan in motion.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO