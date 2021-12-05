ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans QB Davis Mills says he learned from different scenarios from when he was the starter

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Davis Mills hadn’t seen the field since Week 8 when he last started in a 38-22 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium.

The third-round rookie from Stanford spent his time as the backup behind Tyrod Taylor staying prepared in case he had to spell him once more.

The moment came when the Houston Texans were trailing 21-0 to the Indianapolis Cols in Week 13. With 3:17 to go in the third quarter, Mills had to replace an injured Taylor, who hyperextended his wrist in the 31-0 loss to the Colts.

“It’s tough, but that’s the job,” said Mills, who completed 6-of-14 for 49 yards and took two sacks. “It’s part of being a backup quarterback. You’ve got to stay prepared and be ready for whenever your number gets called.”

Mills went 0-6 from Weeks 3-8 when he spelled Taylor during that span as he rested his strained hamstring. Mills says he spent Weeks 9-13 learning more of the offense.

“A lot of it is just learning the offense, going out there and being confident with what my job is out there on the field, and just getting more comfortable with the chemistry with the guys around me,” Mills explained.

The 23-year-old also explained that he was able to learn from some of the scenarios that Taylor faced while reinserted into the starting lineup.

Said Mills: “Different scenarios have popped up since I last played that I’ve definitely learned from, and we’ve seen on tape and corrected. I’ve picked up as much as I could while not being out there. So, I think moving forward it will help out.”

The Texans will take a look at the quarterback situation as they face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14 at NRG Stadium. Mills has yet to win a game while all of Houston’s wins that comprise their 2-10 record have come with Taylor under center.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

