ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Twitter reacts to the Texans' 31-0 blowout loss to the Colts

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icTpf_0dEz8kcM00

The Indianapolis Colts blanked the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

It was the second straight year the Colts swept the Texans, and coach David Culley gave Colts coach Frank Reich credit after the game.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Frank and the Colts,” Culley said. “They completely outplayed us. He had them ready to play. They did a great job today. That’s a good football team, and we got out-coached and outplayed. But a lot of that had to do with them.”

Whoever gets the credit doesn’t really matter as Twitter was full of handing out blame. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.

Comments / 2

Related
TexansDaily

Rumor: Saints Planning Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson?

HOUSTON -- While Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio didn't delve into the specifics and back-and-forth details of complicated trade discussions with the Miami Dolphins regarding Deshaun Watson, we do know how close the two sides were to a deal. We also know that the Pro Bowl quarterback's unresolved legal...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor reaches historic feat that not even Walter Payton, Barry Sanders achieved

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor continues to bolster his resume for the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year award. After an underwhelming performance in the Colts’ Week 12 home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor bounced back in convincing fashion against the Houston Texans. The second-year running back finished with 143 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns as the Colts cruised to a 31-0 win to clinch the season sweep over Houston.
NFL
247Sports

Urban Meyer done with 'almost' after Jacksonville Jaguars fall at Indianapolis Colts

Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars came close Sunday at the Indianapolis Colts, falling by a score of 23-17. Jacksonville got the ball back late in the game with a chance to win, but the go-ahead drive attempt from Trevor Lawrence and company came up short. All in all, it was a good effort after the team trailed 17-0 late in the first quarterback.
NFL
Stampede Blue

Bold Predictions: Colts vs. Texans

The Indianapolis Colts are 6-6 and have very little margin for error during the final stretch of the 2021 season. With Indy currently on the outside looking in, they’ll need to start stringing together wins to keep their playoff chances alive. Sunday, the team travels to Houston to take on...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Chris Conley
Person
Tim Cook
Person
David Culley
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Texans’ Discipline News

As if being the NFL’s second-worst team by record wasn’t insufferable enough for the Houston Texans, they’re apparently having “discipline” issues as well. On Sunday, the Texans announced that starting linebacker Zach Cunningham has been shelved for today’s game for “disciplinary reasons”. Cunningham is one of Houston’s best tacklers and led the NFL in tackles last season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#American Football#Wr
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz hasn’t talked much about his divorce from the Eagles. The immediate aftermath was too painful and messy, plus it was easier for everyone to look ahead to the future. But he tacitly acknowledged to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer that he wanted a fresh start after being benched in 2020.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Turnover Colts 38-31

It was a battle in Indianapolis between the Buccaneers and the Colts. “It wasn’t pretty the first 30 [minutes], but it was real pretty the second 30 [minutes],” said Head Coach Bruce Arians. Quarterback Tom Brady added, “It was a really hard fought team win.”. Rough Start. Tampa Bay went...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

How to Watch: Colts @ Texans

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to Houston to face the Texans in Week 13. The game time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 5, at NRG Stadium. The contest will mark the 40th all-time regular season matchup between the teams, with the Colts leading the series at 30-9. In Week 6, Indianapolis hosted and defeated Houston, 31- 3.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Colts

1. After winning at Buffalo, the Colts returned to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Bucs. They blew a 24-14 halftime lead by getting outscored 24-7 in the second half, allowing running back Leonard Fournette to score four touchdowns. 2. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who rushed for 145 yards and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
houstontexans.com

Colts, Texans linked in a variety of ways

There's an AFC South rumble at NRG Stadium this Sunday, as the Texans (2-9) host the Colts (6-6) at noon CT. Indianapolis had a three-game win streak snapped last weekend by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while Houston fell, 21-14, at home to the Jets. The two franchises met earlier this...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock report from Colts' 38-31 loss to Bucs

The Indianapolis Colts (6-6) suffered a tough loss at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, falling 38-31 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3). Though this is a game the Colts could (and should) have won, a lack of a true consistent pass rush along with some ill-timed turnovers during the second half led to the disappearance of a 10-point lead coming out of halftime.
NFL
Yardbarker

Texans vs. Colts: One Play Set Tone In Shutout Loss

- Sometimes a play early can predict how a game will end late. The opening play for the Houston Texans was an indication on things were going to unfold. A 31-0 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts certainly wasn't expected when the Texans took the field. Then again, turnovers always give an opponent a chance to capitalize.
NFL
cbs4indy.com

Colts defense, run game dominate Texans 31-0

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil...
NFL
WANE-TV

Colts shutout Texans 31-0 before bye week

INDIANAPOLIS – If the Colts are going to make the playoffs, they had to win this afternoon in Houston and they took care of business, beating the Texans 31-0 on the strength of their defense and run game. It’s the Colts first shutout since blanking Dallas 23-0 at Lucas Oil...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Colts 31, Texans 0: The good (?), bad and ugly

Each week, we wonder if the Texans have hit a new low for 2021. The argument for this week’s loss: It was the first regular-season home shutout in the franchise’s 20-season history, at the hands of a foe that’s dominated the Texans like no other opponent. Here’s a look at...
NFL
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Taylor's two-TD day helps Colts rout woeful Texans 31-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Leonard and the Indianapolis Colts defense had one goal entering Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. “Before we even went out there, I said: ‘If we don’t shut these guys out, we didn’t do good enough,'" he said. The star linebacker helped the Colts accomplish that,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

48K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy