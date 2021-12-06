Twitter reacts to the Texans' 31-0 blowout loss to the Colts

The Indianapolis Colts blanked the Houston Texans 31-0 Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium.

It was the second straight year the Colts swept the Texans, and coach David Culley gave Colts coach Frank Reich credit after the game.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Frank and the Colts,” Culley said. “They completely outplayed us. He had them ready to play. They did a great job today. That’s a good football team, and we got out-coached and outplayed. But a lot of that had to do with them.”

Whoever gets the credit doesn’t really matter as Twitter was full of handing out blame. Here are some of the best reactions from social media.