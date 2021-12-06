ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense carries Chiefs past Broncos for 5th straight win

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyPme_0dEz8I6800

Patrick Mahomes passed for only 184 yards and no touchdowns Sunday night, but the Kansas City defense maintained its stubborn streak as the Chiefs downed the Denver Broncos 22-9 in breezy Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City (8-4) forced three turnovers, including a 75-yard touchdown return of an interception Daniel Sorensen grabbed off a deflection by teammate Ben Niemann.

The Chiefs maintained sole possession of first place in the AFC West, claiming its fifth straight victory. The Chiefs have allowed just 56 points during their win streak.

With winds swirling between 20-30 mph, Mahomes completed 15 of 29 passes. He rushed for Kansas City’s only offensive touchdown, which came on its first possession.

Harrison Butker kicked three field goals for the Chiefs as Andy Reid improved to 20-3 for his NFL coaching career when coming off a bye in the regular season.

Teddy Bridgewater completed 22 of 40 passes for 257 yards but threw two interceptions as the Broncos dipped to 6-6 with their 12th straight loss to the Chiefs. Rookie Javonte Williams carried 23 times for 102 yards taking over for injured Melvin Gordon.

Denver’s only touchdown came with 5:12 left on a 13-yard pass from Bridgewater to Williams.

The Broncos ran more plays than the Chiefs (72-54) and gained an advantage in total yards, 404-267.

However, a recovery of a muffed punt by Byron Pringle and an interception by Juan Thornhill also factored into second-half takeaways by Kansas City.

Denver went three-and-out on its first two series, but then controlled the ball for a drive of 11-plus minutes in the second quarter, only to turn the ball over on downs and trail 10-3 at halftime.

The Broncos started at their own 3, but after converting two fourth downs and generating six first downs on the march, a fourth-and-2 carry by Williams got stuffed by the Chiefs’ Willie Gay.

Kansas City only held the ball for 11:56 in the first half, but Mahomes engineered a swift touchdown on the Chiefs’ first series, keeping for a 10-yard touchdown. Butker also caromed in a 56-yard field goal in the first half, while Brandon McManus booted a 42-yarder for the Broncos.

--Field Level Media

Reuters

Reuters

