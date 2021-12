A newly leaked video has emerged from the set of HBO's The Last of Us, and it showcases Joel and Ellie riding together on horseback. The video was first shared on Twitter by user @donicache, who was able to catch the actors during filming last week. Interestingly enough, Joel actor Pedro Pascal clearly caught @donicache in the act of filming, pointing to her camera and offering a smile as he went by. On Twitter, @donicache said that Pascal made her day with that small acknowledgement, while several of her fellow posters pointed out their extreme jealousy. Naturally, the film crew might not have been as happy!

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO