ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Part Of Ozarks

By Hewson Beattie
ksgf.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSevere Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for several counties in the Ozarks Sunday night as...

www.ksgf.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ozarks#Severe Thunderstorm Watch#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Christian#Stone
mymoinfo.com

Strong to Severe Thunderstorms Possible on Friday night

(Jefferson County) The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms is in the forecast across the Regional Radio listening area on Friday night. Jon Carney is a Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says a strong storm system will be pushing through the region through Friday evening.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
WTOK-TV

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible on Saturday morning. Storms will be stronger north and northwest of us and will be weakening as they track through our area. The storms will arrive in our area around Philadelphia and Louisville between 3 AM and 5 AM and exit our area crossing Highway 43 in Alabama between 11 AM and 1 PM Saturday. Storms will track over Meridian and Lauderdale County between about 6 AM and 8 AM Saturday.
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Post Register

Winter Storm Watch issued for our mountain ranges, 1-2 feet of snow possible this weekend

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Mostly sunny skies are taking over Thursday! Winds are expected to be breezy this afternoon with temperatures only in the upper 30's for highs. In the mountains, moisture will increase later today giving the northern zones a chance at light snow showers into Friday. Our mountain valleys could see an inch or two through Friday afternoon, ski resorts 3-5 inches.
BOISE, ID
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe thunderstorms, gusty winds possible this weekend

Showers and a few gusty thunderstorms are possible this weekend as a strong cold front moves in Saturday evening. Winds are forecast to gust over 40 mph in some spots with the potential for damage and power outages. Before then, Friday could see some rain with highs near 50 degrees....
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

Strong Winds, Freezing Rain, And Thunderstorms Are All Possible On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December and that means we can get multiple seasons over a span of days. But how about a few seasons over a few hours? That’s likely how Saturday will play out with freezing drizzle to thunderstorms. That’s why we’ve issued a Storm Watch Weather Alert. Friday will be as average of a December day as you get. Morning temperatures start off near freezing before rebounding into the mid-to-low 40s. Most of the day will be fairly overcast, but a few rays of sunshine may sneak through as we approach sunset. Overnight, temperatures will fall below freezing in some...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy