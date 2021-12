New Britain, Conn. – A week ago, the Fordham men's basketball squad was basking in 80-degre weather in Florida. Today the Rams were greeted with snowflakes as they arrived at the Detrick Gym for a game with Central Connecticut State University. Even though the two teams only played one game today it seemed like Fordham was back in Florida where the Rams played three games but the Rams came out on top, outlasting the Blue Devils, 89-83, in double overtime.

