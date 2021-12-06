ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matthew Stafford leads Rams to easy win over Jaguars

 4 days ago
Matthew Stafford completed 26 of 38 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams cruised to a 37-7 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp had eight catches for 129 yards and a touchdown for Los Angeles (8-4), which snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since Oct. 31. Sony Michel had 24 carries for 121 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams on the ground.

Trevor Lawrence completed 16 of 28 passes for 145 yards for Jacksonville (2-10). Carlos Hyde scored a rushing touchdown for the Jaguars, who have lost four straight games.

The Rams outgained the Jaguars 418-197 and controlled time of possession 33:45 to 26:15.

Los Angeles quickly set the tone by establishing a 10-0 advantage in the game’s first five minutes.

After Rams kicker Matt Gay opened the scoring with a 40-yard field goal, the team’s defense took hold. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced a fumble against Jaguars running back James Robinson, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey recovered the ball and returned it 8 yards to the Jacksonville 27.

Michel scored three plays later on a 5-yard run for his second rushing touchdown of the season.

The Jaguars pulled within 10-7 on Hyde’s 1-yard rushing score with 13:23 left in the second quarter. Hyde’s touchdown capped a 13-play, 73-yard drive.

Gay made two more field goals to give the Rams a 16-7 advantage at the half.

Los Angeles put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Kupp hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Stafford with 11:43 to go, and Van Jefferson snagged a 2-yard touchdown pass with 3:27 left.

The Rams increased their advantage to 37-7 early in the fourth quarter when Odell Beckham Jr. grabbed a 1-yard touchdown pass from Stafford. It was Beckham’s second touchdown in as many weeks with the Rams, who signed the wideout on Nov. 11 after he was released by the Cleveland Browns.

Los Angeles improved to 4-2 at home. The Jaguars dropped to 0-5 on the road.

--Field Level Media

Matthew Stafford
Trevor Lawrence
