ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Guilty Gear: Strive DLC character Baiken announced

Gematsu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArc System Works has announced Guilty Gear: Strive Season Pass 1 downloadable content character...

www.gematsu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Destructoid

Guilty Gear Strive Starter Guide series returns with a lil’ Happy Chaos

There’s a brand new character headed to the roster of Arc System Works’ rad fighting title Guilty Gear Strive, and that means — yup — it’s time for a brand new volume in the game’s ever-expanding series of Starter Guides. So, without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the face-smashing abilities of third DLC combatant, Happy Chaos.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Returnal Developer Might Possibly be Teasing a DLC Announcement

Looking back, it’s clear that Housemarque’s roguelike shooter Returnal has easily been one of the highlights of 2021, and though there’s certainly no shortage of content in the game, its fans (of which there’s quite a few) would love nothing more than the chance to dive into more new content. And it seems that Housemarque might be teasing that.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Terminator: Resistance Story DLC Annihilation Line Announced

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon have announced Terminator: Resistance story DLC Annihilation Line for the PC and PS5 versions of the game. The new Terminator: Resistance story DLC Annihilation Line is launching on December 10th for the original Terminator: Resistance on PC and Terminator: Resistance Enhanced on PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
Anime News Network

My Hero One's Justice 2 Game Adds Present Mic as DLC Character

2nd character in game's 2nd Season Pass launches "soon" The game launched for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2020. The first DLC character Hawks joined the game in June 2020. The game also added an English dub in June 2020. The character Mei Hatsume joined the game in August 2020, as well as the playable character Nomu. Itsuka Kendo, the third DLC character, launched in November 2020. Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, the fourth DLC character, joined the game in February. Gentle Criminal and La Brava, the fifth DLC characters, launched in May.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Gear#Arc System Works#Gallery#Screenshots
mp1st.com

Guilty Gear Strive Upcoming Update 1.11 Patch Notes Revealed

Arc System Works is set to release a new patch for Guilty Gear Strive this November 30 as patch 1.11, which brings in new fighter Happy Chaos, as well as fighter-related changes, and other fixes. While the patch isn’t out yet, Arc System Works has released the Guilty Gear Strive upcoming update 1.11 patch notes!
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Ghostrunner Expansion ‘Project_Hel’ Announced, January 2022 Release; Free Festive Cosmetic DLC

Publisher 505 Games alongside developers and partners at All In! Games, One More Level, 3D Realms, and Slipgate Ironworks have announced that their cult classic first-person cyberpunk parkour action game, Ghostrunner, will be receiving an expansion introducing a new playable character. Titled Project_Hel, players control the titular Hel, one of the original game’s bosses, on her own personal quest where combat is the name of the game. Further, she can take one more hit than the Ghostrunner while also being purposefully designed for veterans and prospective new players.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Guilty Gear -Strive- Patch Note 1.11 is Now Available

Happy Chaos is officially part of Guilty Gear -STRIVE- with Patch 1.11. With more fixes coming to the game along with Happy Chaos. Happy Chaos Added to Season Pass 1 Holders, Individual Purchase Available for Steam. Individual Sale Coming December 3rd for PS4 and PS5. Happy Chaos BGM Drift Outfit.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar+

CD Projekt Red announces a "major update" and new DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will see a major update early next year, and a DLC expansion is in development. Yesterday on November 29, CD Projekt Red leadership posted a press release to mark the end of the third quarter of the fiscal 2021/22 year. In the press release, it's stated by the studio's management that a "major update for all platforms" is deep in development for Cyberpunk 2077, and should launch within the first three months of the fiscal 2022/23 year.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dead Cells announces The Queen & The Sea DLC

Motion Twin and Evil Empire today unveiled the next piece of DLC for Dead Cells, titled The Queen & The Sea. The upcoming content promises an ending to the route that the two previous DLCs started with. and Fatal Falls. It’s been teased that The Queen & The Sea “will...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: New ‘Dead Cells’ DLC Announced, Plus ‘Iridium’ and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 1st, 2021. Wow, that’s almost the whole year done now. December awaits, and in the world of gaming that means the wild season of new releases is winding down. Still, we’ve got one decent game to look at today along with a new bundle. There’s also a bit of news to look about our old reliable buddy Dead Cells, and some new sales to dig into. Let’s go!
TENNIS
totalgamingnetwork.com

New DLC Announced for Ghostrunner

Cyberpunk fans are finally getting some new content. Those who have already blasted their way through the first-person cyberpunk action game Ghostrunner will be thrilled to hear about a new expansion coming out. Slated for release on January 27, 2022 is the freshly revealed Project_Hel expansion for Ghostrunner. Before we...
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Rhesus & Memnon DLC Announced for Total War: Troy

Creative Assembly have announced the A Total War Saga: Troy – Rhesus & Memnon DLC pack for their mythological grand strategy game. This DLC pack adds the legendary heroes Rhesus, the King of Thrace, and Memnon, the Warrior-King of Aethiopia. Both warriors come with their own rosters of unique units to aid the defense of Troy, as well as unique mechanics. Some of these mechanics include the introduction of Thracian deities that can offer boons to their loyal worshipers.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl gets free costume DLC for every character

Nickelodeon’s platform fighter is adding a little more variance to its current roster. Today, it was announced that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl would be getting some free costumes added to the game, letting these Nick characters sport some new looks in fights. The trailer (via IGN) says this free costume DLC...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Kingdoms of Amalur ReReckoning Fatesworn DLC Announced

THQ Nordic has the Fatesworn DLC for Kingdoms of Amalur: Recalculate presented and scheduled for December 14. There is also a trailer for the expansion. Contentrelated information is still scarce, but it adds about five hours of new content. Kingdoms of Amalur: Recalculate available for PS4, Xbox One and Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
nichegamer.com

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC Announced

Sega has announced Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC for the latest release of the fighter, via a new content pack being released this month. The new Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Yakuza DLC is coming to the game on December 8th, and adds a number of new customization items for you to dress the fighters up as iconic characters from the Ryu ga Gotoku Studio-developed series.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity developer Ankake Spa announces Touhou Choushinsei

Ankake Spa, the developer behind Touhou Project action RPG Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity, has announced Touhou Choushinsei (Touhou Supernova), a new Touhou Project fan game targeting a 2022 release in Japan. Platforms were not announced. (The official website previously listed “PlayStation 4,” but has since been changed to “TBA.”) Here is...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy