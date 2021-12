She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has confirmed that CGI will be used to bring her character, Jennifer Walters, to life when she turns green in the upcoming Disney+ series. Fans have been wondering exactly how Marvel Studios intends to bring She-Hulk to life on screen, with many speculating that a combination of make-up and prosthetics might be used to transform the Orphan Black star into her larger-than-life alter-ego. However, Maslany revealed that "it's all CG" during an appearance on the Scott Hasn't Seen podcast.

