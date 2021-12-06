ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander County, IL

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Jackson, Johnson, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-05 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-05 23:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CST for southern Illinois...and southeastern Missouri. Target Area: Alexander; Jackson; Johnson; Pope; Pulaski; Saline; Union; Williamson Strong thunderstorms...

alerts.weather.gov

