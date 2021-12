Life in Australia has all but bounced back following the devastating spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which entered Australia via an infected flight attendant in mid-June, plunging much of the country in months-long lockdowns. But as Australia prepares to reopen its international borders to the world from December 1, fresh concerns about a newly discovered and highly mutated Covid variant, named by the WHO Omicron, have cast doubt on whether the nation’s reopening will go ahead as planned.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO