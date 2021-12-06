ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Christmas run for Children 5-K raises money, collects toys for holiday season

 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Christopher Martin’s “Christmas Run for Children 5-K” was held earlier today and our own Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons got things started.

A thousand runners hit the road in the Elm City to raise money and collect toy donations to benefit local children in need this holiday season.

“We have a ton of people raring to go, we sold out the race weeks ago, a lot of excitement,” co-owner of Christopher Martin’s Restaurant, Chris Vigilante, told WTNH. “We’re trying to do it as safe as possible.”

The event was capped at a thousand participants. In years past, up to 2,500 people have joined in. In the last 30 years, the event has donated over 60,000 toys to kids in the need in the New Haven area.

