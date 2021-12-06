Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
GAME THREAD: DePaul at Georgetown
Game 21: DePaul Blue Demons (9-11, 3-6) at Georgetown Hoyas (5-15, 0-9) TV: FS1 (Scott Graham & Sarah Kustok) Radio: 99.1 FM, Sirius XM 384 (Rich Chvotkin - 49th season) Last Meeting: DePaul won the first meeting 83-76 on Dec. 29. The Blue Demons have won the last three in the series.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
New York Knicks PERFECT NBA Trade Deadline Ft. Terance Mann, Josh Richardson | Knicks Rumors
NY Knicks trade rumors are the focus of today’s show as the NBA Trade Deadline is just a couple of weeks away. Knicks Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green runs through his perfect NBA Trade Deadline for the Knicks. The Knicks need more perimeter defense and 3 point shooting and with adding guys like Terance Mann, Josh Richardson and Robert Covington coming to New York that’s exactly what the Knicks are getting. Our Knicks Now video is sponsored by Athletic Greens! Athletic Greens is giving you a FREE 1-year supply of Vitamin D AND 5 free travel packs with your first purchase.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
NEW Mavericks Trade Targets: 3 Players The Mavs Could Trade For Ahead Of The NBA Trade Deadline
Today’s Mavericks Trade rumors take a look at some new trade targets that Mark Cuban and the Mavs could look at to upgrade their roster ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Alec Burks was dealt from the New York Knicks to the Detroit Pistons this offseason, and could be on the move again as someone who could prove valuable as a bench scorer. Richaun Holmes has been the subject of Mavs trade rumors before, but the Mavs might revisit the center after he has fallen out of the Kings’ rotation. Matisse Thybulle is not playing for Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers, as one of the league’s elite defenders looks to find a new home.
What are the Boston Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship?
Times are good for the Boston Celtics at roughly the halfway point of the NBA season. Fresh off a run to the 2022 Finals they now stand atop the NBA standings with a stellar 31-12 record, outscoring their opponents by a league-best 6.1 points per game. They also lead the league in offensive efficiency, scoring 115.8 points per 100 possessions.
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Game thread: Maryland men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin
Maryland men’s basketball hosts Wisconsin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, looking to stay perfect at home in Big Ten play. The Terps are coming off Sunday’s nail-biting loss at conference favorite Purdue. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to share, but please be...
Wolves win both games with Kochetkov in net
Power Play % (Rank): 16.7% (T-28th) Penalty Kill % (Rank): 82.7% (T-8th) Leading Scorer (Overall): Malte Stromwall (26) Most Goals: Vasily Ponomarev, Brendan Perlini (10) Most Assists: Stromwall (19) Next Game: Tuesday, January 24 at Tucson. What a difference a goaltender makes. Pyotr Kochetkov played in two of the Wolves’...
Preview: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Game #50 1/26/23
New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14) Thursday, January 26, 2023. The Celtics host the New York Knicks for the second of four meetings this season. The Celtics won the first meeting at New York 133-118 on November 5. They will meet again at Madison Square Garden on March 1. They will meet again in Boston on February 27. They tied the series 2-2 last season with each team winning twice on their home court.
Former Lions and Chargers linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies at 25
The Detroit Lions have paid tribute to their former player Jessie Lemonier, whose death at the age of 25 was announced on Thursday. “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier,” the NFL team said in a statement. “Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”
Women's Basketball Travels to Marquette on Wednesday Night
CINCINNATI - Xavier women's basketball continues BIG EAST action at Marquette on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m. ET from the Al McGuire Center. XAVIER MUSKETEERS (7-12, 0-10) at MARQUETTE GOLDEN EAGLES (12-7, 5-5) Game Info - Wednesday, Jan. 25 - 8 p.m. ET - Al McGuire Center (3,700)
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
Swedlund's transfer from Kansas to Toledo women's basketball is coup for Rockets
Bella Swedlund was not a stranger to the University of Toledo. During her recruitment as a phenom out of Winner High School, not far from the South Dakota-Nebrska border, the Rockets were hot on Swedlund’s heels. But when Kansas and Illinois offered the 5-foot-8 guard, Toledo assumed it wouldn’t lose out to one of the Power Five schools.
