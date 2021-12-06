ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 20 juveniles arrested after fights lead to chaos in the Loop

By WGN Web Desk
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — More than a dozen arrests were made Saturday night after a large group of juveniles gathered in the Loop, leaving many residents to ponder how the city plans to curb such downtown disturbances moving forward.

The chaos started after 9 p.m. near Michigan Avenue and Washington. Fights reportedly broke out in the area and police began crowd control measures.

Amid the chaos: a 15-year-old was shot in the arm after bumping into a man and another 15-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery for attacking a CTA driver .

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was asked Sunday how she plans to curb violent disturbances in the Loop moving forward. Without offering details, she said there would be consequences.

“We are going to take significant, swift action to quell any issues,” she said. “[Saturday night] there were a large number of children that were down at Millennium Park. We followed the protocols that we put in place from the summer of 2020. When it was time for them to leave the park, we made sure they left the park without incident.”

At least 20 juveniles were taken into custody. No word on pending charges.

