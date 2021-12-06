ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs on five-game winning streak with victory over Broncos

By Andrew Lind
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ur97g_0dEz6d5B00

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 22-9 Sunday. Kansas City has now won its last five.

Thanks in part to the Chief’s defense, Kansas City had above average field position much of the night. Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorensen collected interceptions for the team and Sorensen returned his pick to the house for six — the fourth pick-six of his career.

On offense, Patrick Mahomes completed 15 passes for 184 yards. Mahomes collected the team’s lone offensive touchdown in addition to throwing his 11th interception of the season.

Kansas City hosts Oakland at noon next Sunday, Dec. 12 on CBS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
Denver Post

Broncos game balls, notable Week 12 quotes following win over Chargers and looking ahead to Week 13 versus Chiefs

Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ Week 12 win over the Chargers, 28-13, to improve to 6-5. Surtain’s best performance of his young NFL career again showed why GM George Paton and the Broncos were so amped that the cornerback fell to them at No. 9 in April’s draft. Surtain intercepted passes thrown by Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice, first on an underthrown ball in the end zone and then off a deflection that resulted in a 70-yard return for a TD.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Weather#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Cbs#Nexstar Media Inc
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

Former Georgia Tech standout and Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. The news was confirmed by Miles Garrett of FOX 5 Atlanta and KOA in Denver. Thomas would have turned 34 on Christmas Day. According to Roswell Police, the preliminary information suggests that his death […] The post Georgia Tech and Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
iheart.com

Demaryius Thomas, Five-Time Pro Bowler, Dead At 33: Report

Former NFL wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, best remembered for his tenure with the Denver Broncos (2010-18), has reportedly died at the age of 33, just weeks shy of his 34th birthday on December 25. FOX 5 Atlanta producer Miles Garrett reports he received confirmation about Thomas' death from Jeff Clayton,...
NFL
KSNT News

KSNT News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy