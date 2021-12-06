UPDATE 1-Poor weather hampers search and rescue efforts at Indonesia volcano

MOSCOW, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Russian wheat fell for the second consecutive week last week, tracking prices in Chicago and Paris, following a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that included increased forecasts of world wheat stocks, analysts said on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in late December or early January was quoted at $334 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $3 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat down $2 to $338 a tonne, while barley was steady at $304 a tonne. Russian wheat exports are down by 37.5% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $91.0 per tonne this week. IKAR said on Monday that it expects Russia's 2021 grain crop after drying and cleaning at 122.7 million tonnes of grain, including 76.7 million tonnes of wheat. The country's 2020 wheat crop was at 85.9 million tonnes. Prices for wheat in the Russian domestic market also fell last week due to weak demand from exporters and domestic consumers, Sovecon said, adding demand could rise in coming weeks ahead of the country's New Year holiday on Dec. 31-Jan. 9. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,200 roubles/t -175 rbls wheat, European part ($207.37) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,750 rbls/t -425 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 86,325 rbls/t -675 rbls oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$15 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 46,400 rbls/t -1,600 rbls - white sugar, $642.7/t -$2.8 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.2972 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by David Evans)

