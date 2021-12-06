ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UPDATE 1-Poor weather hampers search and rescue efforts at Indonesia volcano

 7 days ago

(Adding graphics, no change to text.) SUMBERWULUH, Indonesia, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Officials monitoring Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Monday warned residents to remain vigilant after a deadly eruption over the weekend, as heavy wind and rain brought search-and-rescue efforts to a halt. The tallest mountain on the island of...

