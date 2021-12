Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin on Tuesday angrily denounced protesters who showed up at his front door the night before. “A lot of folks who disrespect you are not your neighbor and don’t even live in this city,” said Woodfin, visibly upset, at the City Council meeting. “To the folks that came in my private yard, on my private property, on my steps, on my front porch, hear me clearly when I say this, ‘Try Jesus, but don’t try me.’”

