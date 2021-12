All except one weekend where he University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Golden Eagles Men’s Club Hockey team tied and lost, the Golden Eagles have at least split each weekend to put their record at a pretty solid 4-4-2 and in the WCCHA Conference, UMC is 2-2-2. This weekend the Golden Eagles will play at home against Dakota State at Bottineau (N.D.) in a two games series starting tonight. The Lumberjacks play in the ACHA and are 5-4-1 and last weekend played a 2-2 tie with the University of Mary. Game time tonight is 6:00 PM at the Crookston Sports Center and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 5:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and also on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO