Jordan Swaps Red For Berry Pink In This Air Jordan 1 Mid

Familia Skateshop closes out a massive year of Nike SB Dunks with a collaboration inspired by a local Minneapolis institution. According to a full design breakdown by David Bluetile, the muse of this concept is Minneapolis’ First Ave, a nightclub and music venue that has been serving the nightlife-craved community since 1970. Right off the bat, you’ll notice the textured heel-panel and the embroidered star at the heel – a nod to the distinct exterior build of the venue that is erected with cinderblocks and covered with white stars that feature the legendary acts that have performed on stage. The materials include a wear-away paint at the toe and lace collar, a nubuck at the toe-box and mid-panel, reflective Swoosh logos and heel-tabs, and a velvet-like material on the interior to mimic the ropes outside nightclubs. A translucent bottom also makes way for a starry pattern visible through the sole. In addition to the purple stock laces, white and black will also accompany the collaboration.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 5 DAYS AGO