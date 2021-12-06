ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Swaps Red For Berry Pink In This Air Jordan 1 Mid

By Sneaker News
Cover picture for the articleThere’s no battling the “Chicago” colorway as the best Air Jordan 1 colorway made. While the Bulls-themed choice of colors gives it the attraction, it’s the color-blocking placement that make them such an eye-catcher on feet. This formula has worked for the Air...

