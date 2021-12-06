ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setback in Seattle: 49ers flop in chance to gain playoff steam

Press Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — Of course the 49ers’ fate would be decided near the north end zone, near the “Hawks Nest.”. It’s where their 2019 team clinched the NFC’s No. 1 seed with a goal-line tackle. It’s where NaVorro Bowman sustained a catastrophic injury in the 2013 season’s NFC championship game...

