Mistakes prove costly as 49ers lose again in Seattle

SEATTLE — Here is how the 49ers (6-6) graded in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks (4-8): PASS OFFENSE: D. Jimmy Garoppolo’s final two passes resulted in incompletions that felt even more damning than the two interceptions he earlier yielded. George Kittle should have been targeted once the 49ers got to the 7-yard line with four snaps, but the Seahawks thought so, too, and denied him from adding to a nine-catch, 181-yard, two-touchdown day. Tom Compton can’t allow Carlos Dunlap to block that fourth-and-goal pass; Mike McGlinchey would be crucified if that was him at right tackle. The 49ers absolutely missed Deebo Samuel, who should return next Sunday at Cincinnati. Brandon Aiyuk produced 34 of his 55 yards on the final drive but should have produced more earlier. Don’t blame the officials for not flagging the third-down hold of Trent Sherfield. The 49ers lost for their own ineptitude, not the officials’.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO