Mistakes prove costly as 49ers lose again in Seattle

By Jack Hammer
Press Democrat
 4 days ago

The San Francisco 49ers lost to the Seattle Seahaws 30-23 at Lumen Field in Seattle on Sunday to fall to 6-6 on the season and drop to the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoff race. Interceptions, fumbles, and poor special teams play did the 49ers in as they were...

49ers.pressdemocrat.com

Paradise Post

What the 49ers are saying after losing to the Seahawks

The 49ers’ three-game winning streak came crashing down Sunday in Seattle as penalties doomed them to a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks. A fumble recovery at their own 2-yard line with just over four minutes remaining gave the Niners a chance at a tying the game or attempting to win it, but after marching more than 90 yards, Jimmy Garoppolo’s fourth-and-goal pass attempt was batted down with 15 seconds left to seal the game.
NFL
Portland Tribune

Seattle Seahawks lose 17-15 at Washington

Seattle falls to 3-8, struggles to move the ball and to stop the Washington Football Team on Monday Night Football. The Washington Football Team played keep-away and all but finished off the playoff hopes of the Seattle Seahawks with a 17-15 win on Monday Night Football. Seattle lost its third...
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers on Wednesday: Can Jimmy Garoppolo and offense be unpredictable at Seattle?

SANTA CLARA — Running the ball 125 times during a three-game win streak explains the 49ers’ not-so-secret formula for success. “They’re just really committed to it. It couldn’t get more obvious,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seattle-area reporters Wednesday in advance of hosting the 49ers on Sunday. And yet, the...
NFL
Mount Shasta Herald

First look: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and Seattle Seahawks (3-8) hook up Sunday in Week 13 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Seahawks odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The 49ers beat the visiting...
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks open as home underdogs again, this time to 49ers

After weeks of debate about whether or not the Seattle Seahawks would make the playoffs - and, to a lesser extent, whether or not Seattle would host a playoff game, we now have the definitive answer ... YES! But only because “The playoffs start NOW!”. After dropping their third straight...
NFL
Mercury News

49ers’ 5 keys to winning in Seattle: No Deebo Samuel, no Fred Warner, no problem?

The last time the 49ers won four straight games, their 2019 juggernaut received a Super Bowl berth for it. Sunday’s attempt at four consecutive wins merely will keep them on track for a wild-card playoff run, not that they’re boasting about their hot streak – yet. “There’s always moments where...
NFL
Yardbarker

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' Divisional Matchup at Seattle

After last week’s win over Minnesota, the San Francisco 49ers (6-5) are in the top-6 of the NFC and in control of a Wild Card spot. The short-handed 49ers look to make it four in a row with their second divisional win of the season on Sunday at their reeling-rival, the Seattle Seahawks (3-8).
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Widespread failures lead to second-half collapse in Seattle

SEATTLE — Here is how the 49ers (6-6) graded in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks (4-8): PASS OFFENSE: D. Jimmy Garoppolo’s final two passes resulted in incompletions that felt even more damning than the two interceptions he earlier yielded. George Kittle should have been targeted once the 49ers got to the 7-yard line with four snaps, but the Seahawks thought so, too, and denied him from adding to a nine-catch, 181-yard, two-touchdown day. Tom Compton can’t allow Carlos Dunlap to block that fourth-and-goal pass; Mike McGlinchey would be crucified if that was him at right tackle. The 49ers absolutely missed Deebo Samuel, who should return next Sunday at Cincinnati. Brandon Aiyuk produced 34 of his 55 yards on the final drive but should have produced more earlier. Don’t blame the officials for not flagging the third-down hold of Trent Sherfield. The 49ers lost for their own ineptitude, not the officials’.
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers – Seahawks Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers week 13 matchup with NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks from Lumen Field in Seattle. 4:44 Carlos Dunlap blew up Tom Compton for a sack/safety in the 3rd quarter, and Carlos Dunlap blew up Tom Compton to bat down the pass and secure the win for Seattle. Seattle 30 49ers 23.
NFL
Marin Independent Journal

Live updates: 49ers lose to Seahawks in Seattle after another dramatic finish

GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (6-5) vs. Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field, at 2:25 p.m. (PT). TV: CBS (Ch. 5), Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color commentary), Melanie Collins (sideline reporting). ODDS: 49ers -3. OVER/UNDER: 45.5. SERIES: 49ers lead 29-17. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat 49ers 28-21 in Week 4. The 49ers-Seahawks...
NFL

