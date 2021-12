“Do you have faith the “new era” of Fed-managed markets can continue to levitate stocks well above historical norms?” – Is A Stock Market Crash Like 2000 Possible?. Most investors have no idea that the most considerable risk to their portfolio occurs if the Fed cannot continue to be a market magician. The next market crash will likely be the result of a Fed error. Do you have an investment playbook in case such an event unfolds?

STOCKS ・ 19 HOURS AGO