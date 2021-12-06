ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

What is behind UAE's bold normalization campaigns with its former opponents

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy John SolomouNicosia [Cyprus], December 6 (ANI): In the last 18 months or so the United Arab Emirates has taken bold steps and changed its foreign policy towards countries with which it used to have bad, almost hostile, relations and, what is more, it now seeks to become one of the...

The Independent

Saudi prince's tour, reforms eclipsed by Khashoggi case

Saudi Arabia's crown prince was visiting the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, the second stop of his high-profile tour of Gulf Arab states aimed at fortifying the kingdom's traditional alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers. Mohammed bin Salman s tour kicked off just after the kingdom hosted its first ever Formula One race and as its first international film festival was underway — events showcasing Saudi aspirations to be a cultural stomping ground and sweeping social reforms following decades under ultraconservative norms.Looming over the week's events, however, has been the 2018 murder of Saudi critic...
The Independent

As ties warm, Syria to host a 2024 Arab energy conference

Syria will host an Arab energy conference in 2024, the country's energy ministry said Thursday, the latest sign that Arab countries are moving to re-engage with the government of Syria's embattled President Bashar Assad The announcement followed a unanimous vote from members of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries during a virtual meeting Thursday, the ministry said. The conference will be held in Damascus according to a ministry statement on Facebook and the official state news agency SANA. Qatar is hosting the 2023 conference. Arab countries have in recent months been making limited moves to improve relations...
The Independent

Saudi crown prince in 1st visit to Qatar after embargo ended

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince was in Qatar on Thursday, his first visit since the kingdom rallied other Arab states to end their yearslong rift and embargo on Doha.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit also marks his third stop in the region this week as the Saudi heir to the throne tours the six U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states that make up the Gulf Cooperation Council. His meetings with Arab rulers are aimed at fortifying the kingdom’s alliances as rival Iran resumes nuclear negotiations with world powers.The visit is particularly significant because last year at this time, the neighboring states...
AFP

'Pool of blood': US drone strike hits Syria family

Ahmad Qassum was driving home with his family when a US drone targeting an Al-Qaeda-linked militant in Syria struck and left all six of them wounded. They include a drone strike on Friday that the Pentagon said killed a "senior leader" of the Al-Qaeda-linked Hurras al-Deen faction.
The Associated Press

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

CAIRO (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt’s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country’s foreign...
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
albuquerqueexpress.com

Women's empowerment in UAE highlighted by its envoy

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): United Arab Emirates Ambassador to India Ahmed Albanna stressed the importance of Gender Equality and Women's Economic Empowerment while speaking with a group of women facilitated by Sanchita Mitra, National Coordinator for SEWA Bharat. In the virtual meeting, the Ambassador said that the UAE...
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Israel to Launch Major Exercise This Spring Simulating Strike on Iran

The Israel Defense Forces will hold a large-scale exercise over the Mediterranean in the spring with dozens of aircraft simulating a strike against Iran’s nuclear program, according to a report Wednesday. The unsourced report from the Kan broadcaster came as Israeli officials have stepped up their rhetoric against the...
AFP

One year on, Iranian dissident's execution rattles exiles

One year after dissident Ruhollah Zam was executed in Iran after apparently being lured from France, his hanging strikes fear into Iranian opposition exiles over the reach of the Islamic Republic. Zam, the founder of a popular Telegram channel despised by the Iranian authorities for its use in November 2019 protests, was executed on December 12 last year just weeks after leaving France, where he had refugee status, on a mysterious trip to Iraq. Colleagues say he was abducted in Iraq by Iranian forces, taken over the border, paraded on TV, forced to take part in a televised "confession", convicted and then hanged with astonishing speed. Activists argue that his abduction and killing is part of a long history of reprisals carried out by Iran against opponents living outside its borders, dating back to the first months after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens Biden admin: ‘US will pay, wait and see’

China threatened the United States on Tuesday over the Biden administration’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, warning that the US will “pay” for its action. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced the administration “will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing...
Popular Mechanics

If Russia Strikes Ukraine, Here's How the Pentagon Could Bring the Heat

U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
