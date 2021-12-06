ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia

Analysis-Australian PM, behind in polls and beset by division, faces tough road to re-election

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANBERRA (Reuters) – A chaotic parliament session has left Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking a reset as his conservative coalition trails in opinion polls and infighting derails his legislative agenda less than six months before an election. Morrison had planned to use the last sitting of 2021 to...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Macron questions utility of diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he would rather work with the International Olympic Committee on the protection of athletes around the world than engage in symbolic boycotts. “We must not politicise (the Olympics),” Macron told a press conference. “As with all things on the...
SPORTS
101 WIXX

France condemns attack that killed seven U.N. peacekeepers in Mali

PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday condemned an attack that killed seven United Nations peacekeepers and wounded several others in Mali on Wednesday, saying those responsible must be identified and held accountable. Seven United Nations peacekeepers in central Mali were killed and three others seriously wounded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Emmanuel Macron
101 WIXX

Britain warns Putin: don’t invade Ukraine

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Britain’s defence minister called on President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to pull back from the brink over Ukraine and warned that Russia would face long-term severe consequences if its forces invaded its neighbour. “Any action by Russia to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine would not...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Opinion Polls#Reuters#Australian#Labor Party#Parliament
101 WIXX

China’s Xi responsible for Uyghur ‘genocide’, unofficial tribunal says

BEIJING (Reuters) – An unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday that Chinese President Xi Jinping bore primary responsibility for what it said was genocide, crimes against humanity and torture of Uyghurs and Kazakhs in Xinjiang. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has committed genocide, crimes against...
CHINA
101 WIXX

U.S. considers banning key exports to Chinese chipmaker SMIC – WSJ

(Reuters) – U.S. officials are considering discussing a Defense Department proposal this month to close regulatory loopholes that have allowed Chinese chipmaker SMIC to buy critical U.S. technology, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. Some Commerce Department officials are trying to block the Defense Department’s proposal, the Journal...
U.S. POLITICS
101 WIXX

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Australia will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines for children aged 5 to 11 from Jan. 10, while U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds amid rising concerns about the new Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. EUROPE. * European Union countries are expected to agree...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Australia
AFP

All-woman list eyes breakthrough in Palestinian poll

In a courtyard in their West Bank village, a group of Palestinian women puts the finishing touches to merchandise for their distinctly feminine campaign for municipal elections on Saturday. They place pocket mirrors in pink drawstring bags bearing the logo of their new all-woman electoral list called Qaderat, Arabic for "capable" -- testament to their belief that women can lead in a society traditionally dominated by men. The main opposition party in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the Islamist movement Hamas, is boycotting the vote in protest at president Mahmud Abbas's indefinite postponement of parliamentary and presidential elections that had been scheduled for earlier this year. The move by Hamas has resulted in a lack of political party affiliation in campaigning, meaning the field has largely been left to traditional clan-based lists and issue-based campaigns like that of the women of the northern West Bank village of Burqin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
101 WIXX

China says ‘Uyghur tribunal’ is a lie

LONDON (Reuters) – The Chinese embassy in London said an unofficial tribunal of lawyers which accused Beijing of genocide against the Uyghurs was nothing more than a political tool of China’s enemies which were spreading lies. The unofficial tribunal of lawyers and campaigners said on Thursday that Chinese...
WORLD
The Independent

Flagship immigration reforms clear the Commons amid chaotic scenes

The Government’s flagship immigration legislation has cleared the House of Commons amid chaotic scenes and claims of “anti-democratic” tactics from opposition MPs MPs gave the Nationality and Borders Bill a third reading by 298 votes to 231, majority 67, thereby allowing it to progress to the House of Lords.But the third reading debate was squeezed to around nine minutes after delays during voting on amendments reduced further the already limited time available.Deputy Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing criticised the “delaying tactics” and told the Commons: “This is anti-democratic practice.”At one stage she threatened to throw out an SNP MP for repeatedly...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy