Photos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet at New York premiere

Christina Aguilera's red carpet style has always been daring and one-of-a-kind, just like her. Going to the beat of her own drummer has worked in the Grammy-winning singer's favor, whether it's in her music or her envelope-pushing ensembles. So it should be no surprise why she'll be honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this coming Tuesday. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer is no stranger to award season, she's been a winner on the red carpet for the past three decades. Whether she's channeling old Hollywood glamour in a striking silhouette or baring it all with an iconic "Dirrty"-era '00s moment, Aguilera continues...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO