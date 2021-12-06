Photos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet at New York premiere

There’s nothing I like more than Jonah Hill’s latest Miami Vice-gone-woo-woo red carpet look. Last night, the actor attended the premiere of Don’t Look Up in a pale blue Gucci suit, standing alongside a beaming, pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, a clean-cut Leonardo Dicaprio, and a pert Meryl Streep. Hill wore his suit without a shirt underneath, revealing his chest tattoo of a ship. The open jacket also revealed an aqua bead necklace reminiscent of an art teacher that offered an almost spiritual touch to the sleazy-chic ensemble. In Hill’s terminology, he looked, well, rad.
