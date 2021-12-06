ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet at New York premiere

fox13memphis.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotos: Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don't Look Up' stars walk red carpet...

www.fox13memphis.com

imdb.com

Christina Aguilera's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever Are Truly Iconic

Christina Aguilera's red carpet style has always been daring and one-of-a-kind, just like her. Going to the beat of her own drummer has worked in the Grammy-winning singer's favor, whether it's in her music or her envelope-pushing ensembles. So it should be no surprise why she'll be honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this coming Tuesday. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer is no stranger to award season, she's been a winner on the red carpet for the past three decades. Whether she's channeling old Hollywood glamour in a striking silhouette or baring it all with an iconic "Dirrty"-era '00s moment, Aguilera continues...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet 'most annoying day in my life'

Jennifer Lawrence appeared Monday on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film, Don’t Look Up, the actress’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations due to two of her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Red Carpet Debut! Jonah Hill & New Girlfriend Wear Matching Outfits

The pair walked the red carpet in matching pale blue suits, complete with identical jacquard loafers. They both showed off their personal styles by accessorizing with various brooches and necklaces. Although he previously teased their relationship on social media, this is the first time that Hill has brought Brady to...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Lady Gaga Goes Red Hot in Versace for ‘House of Gucci’ Milan Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga is continuing her hot streak — literally — of fashion-forward red carpet style for the “House of Gucci” press tour. The singer-actress led the way at the Milan premiere for the upcoming murder drama in a custom red gown by Versace that featured a corset top with lace-up detailing and a form-fitting skirt with a high thigh slit on the left. She wore matching red platform pumps, jewelry by Tiffany & Co. and styled her hair in a half-updo. The star’s makeup was a bold, smokey eye and finished with a nude...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thecut.com

Jennifer Lawrence’s Favorite Movie Disturbs Me

Jennifer Lawrence covered a lot of topics in her new Vanity Fair interview — her pregnancy, her new movie Don’t Look Up, her two-year Hollywood hiatus (“”everybody had gotten sick of me”). But I want to talk about something important: Lawrence’s revelation that her favorite movie is Hereditary. Yes, Hereditary,...
MOVIES
Page Six

All the celebrity looks from the 2021 Gotham Awards red carpet

On Monday, celebrities including Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson and Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet for the 2021 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. The award show - one of the first in the long lead-up to the Oscars - honors independent films and television series. Below, a...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Wows in Floor-Length Blue Gown for ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown. The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue. Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Chic in Polka Dot Bodycon Dress and Pointy Pumps on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jennifer Lawrence embraced a bold pattern on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The “Hunger Games” alum appeared on the late-night talk show on Monday to promote her new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.” Lawrence wore a bodycon polka dot dress that reached her knees. The black dress featured large white dots throughout, and she added a pearl necklace and small earrings to her simple, yet chic look. For her footwear, the Oscar winner went with a classic pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The closed, pointed-toe style added to the elegant overall look. Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

I Love Jonah Hill’s Bare-It-All Red Carpet Look

There’s nothing I like more than Jonah Hill’s latest Miami Vice-gone-woo-woo red carpet look. Last night, the actor attended the premiere of Don’t Look Up in a pale blue Gucci suit, standing alongside a beaming, pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, a clean-cut Leonardo Dicaprio, and a pert Meryl Streep. Hill wore his suit without a shirt underneath, revealing his chest tattoo of a ship. The open jacket also revealed an aqua bead necklace reminiscent of an art teacher that offered an almost spiritual touch to the sleazy-chic ensemble. In Hill’s terminology, he looked, well, rad.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marin Independent Journal

Jennifer Lawrence had to accept lower pay than co-star Leonardo DiCaprio

In a new interview, Jennifer Lawrence delights in the fact that she’s enough of a movie powerhouse to get top-billing for her new film, “Don’t Look Up,” but not top pay. According to Vanity Fair, Lawrence’s confirmation that she was “No. 1 on the call sheet” appears to provide an...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Jennifer Lawrence Recalls Losing a Tooth While Shooting ‘Don’t Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio, a prominent environmental activist outside of his acting career, said writer-director Adam McKay’s newest film “Don’t Look Up” cracks the code on climate change. “We’d all been wanting to get the message out there about the climate crisis, and Adam really cracked the code with creating this narrative,”...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence Keeps the Stylish Maternity Looks Coming

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Jennifer Lawrence has yet to disappoint when it comes to serving stylish looks. If anything, she’s been amping it up—whether it’s in an effortlessly chic ensemble by The Row for the daytime, or a shimmering Dior gown for the premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The latest on her roster of fashionable maternity looks? A head-turning polka-dot number by Oscar de la Renta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Collider

'Don’t Look Up': Everything You Need to Know About Jennifer Lawrence & Leonardo DiCaprio's Awards Contender

Adam McKay has become quite a fascinating filmmaker. While even his Will Ferrell comedies contain political messaging, his transition into becoming a prestige filmmaker has been intriguing. He won his first Oscar for writing the screenplay for The Big Short, a film that took an inside look at the 2008 financial crisis, and while his follow-up film Vice, a satirical biopic about the infamous vice president Dick Cheney, polarized critics, it still went on to be nominated for several Oscars.
MOVIES

