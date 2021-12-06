Dunc'd On: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 1 (Western Conference 12.5.21)

California Baptist, Northern Oklahoma, South Dakota State, Utah Valley, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas, NV. Best Dual: Missouri-Virginia Tech. I hate that this seemed to not be as talked about as it should have. I think this is partially due to it being so early in the season and competing alongside the Cliff Keen finals and college football conference championships. But this was a great dual! There were big upsets on both sides, with Mizzou's Noah Surtin getting a fall at 125 and Virginia Tech getting an upset at 157. There was a down-to-the-wire match at 174, where an NCAA champion was nearly knocked off, and everything came down to HWT, where Virginia Tech's Nathan Traxler upset Mizzou's Zach Elam to win the dual for the Hokies.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO