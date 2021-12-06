ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dunc'd On: 15 in 60 Mailbag! Part 1 (Western Conference 12.5.21)

RealGM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClick to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. In part 1 of this Twitter mailbag, we answer listener questions on the Western Conference teams, starting with Utah and wrapping...

basketball.realgm.com

RealGM

Sam Dekker To Sign With Bahcesehir In Turkey

Sam Dekker is expected to sign with Bahcesehir in Turkey. Dekker was waived by the Toronto Raptors in early-November before his contract triggered additional guaranteed salary. Dekker made the Raptors roster after signing a partially-guaranteed deal for training camp. Dekker saw action in just one 2021-22 regular season game. The...
NBA
RealGM

Blazers Fire Neil Olshey, Promote Joe Cronin On Interim Basis

The Portland Trail Blazers have fired Neil Olshey as general manager and president of basketball operations. Olshey was hired by the Blazers in 2012 and the team became a consistent playoff team, reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2019. Olshey was under investigation for workplace misconduct and Portland found that...
NBA
westernherald.com

Hockey preview: Western Michigan (8-4-0) at St. Lawrence (3-4-4)

No. 7-ranked Western Michigan hockey is traveling to Canton, N.Y. to take on the St. Lawrence Saints in a two-game non-conference series this weekend. WMU is coming off of a huge series in which it hosted the No. 2 team in the country, the St. Cloud State Huskies and accomplished a sweep. After the sweep, the Broncos improved to 8-4 on the year through the first 12 games for only the fifth time in program history.
MICHIGAN STATE
Miami Herald

College Basketball Mailbag: Which Power Conference Has Disappointed the Most?

Welcome to Sports Illustrated’s weekly college hoops mailbag with Kevin Sweeney. Here, Kevin will field questions submitted via Twitter and email about a variety of topics in the sport. Have a question you’d like answered in a future mailbag? Send it to @CBB_Central on Twitter or Kevin.Sweeney@si.com (questions around either men’s or women’s basketball are welcome!). Without further ado, let’s get to your questions, which have been lightly edited for grammar and clarity...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RealGM

D-League Daily Leaders

FIC (Floor Impact Counter): A formula to encompass all aspects of the box score into a single statistic. The intent of the statistic is similar to other efficiency stats, but assists, shot creation and offensive rebounding are given greater importance. Created by Chris Reina in 2007. Formula: (Points + ORB....
BASKETBALL
RealGM

Ish Smith Added To NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

Ish Smith has been added to the NBA's Health and Safety protocols for COVID-19 and is out for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Charlotte Hornets already announced that LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier are in the Health and Safety protocols.
NBA
RealGM

Dunc'd On: Seth Partnow, Author of The Midrange Theory

Click to subscribe via RSS feed or iTunes. Seth Partnow joins to discuss his book The Midrange Theory, how “real” the 2020 and 2021 seasons were, the changing NBA environment this year and which teams are helped and hurt, plus how to communicate with non-dorks. With host Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA)....
NBA
RealGM

CJ McCollum Diagnosed With Collapsed Right Lung

A CT scan revealed CJ McCollum has a pneumothorax (collapsed right lung). McCollum sustained the injury during the 4th quarter of Portland's game versus Boston on December 4. He will be further evaluated before a prognosis is determined and his status will be updated accordingly. McCollum did not travel with...
BASKETBALL
RealGM

Durham Bulls Release 'Bull Durham' Uniforms

The Triple-A Durham Bulls have unveiled new uniforms for the 2022 season. The Bulls, Tampa Bay's top affiliate, will feature their classic Bulls logo on the chest of both their home white and road gray jerseys, while each version will also have orange, white and blue stripes on the sleeves and collars -- a scheme modeled after the uniforms in the movie Bull Durham.
NBA
RealGM

Flyers Fire Coach Alain Vigneault

The Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault, sources told ESPN. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news comes after the Flyers got embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 22 games at 8-10-4.
NHL
RealGM

Coyotes Deny Report Team Is Up For Sale, Moving To Houston

The Arizona Coyotes say they're staying put. The team vehemently denied a Forbes report on Thursday citing an unnamed banking source that the Coyotes are up for sale "with the idea of [a] buyer eventually moving the team to a new arena in Houston." Arizona quickly issued a statement in...
NHL
RealGM

Hollinger & Duncan: Organization Rankings 2021-22: Bottom-Third

John and Nate rank their bottom-third organizations in the NBA. Which owner and front office would we want working for our favorite team if we were fans?. Nate’s podcast Dunc’d On has become Dunc’d On Prime, exclusively ad-free four days a week. Become a member!. With @JohnHollinger...
NBA
RealGM

Nicolas Batum Out Of Health And Safety Protocols

LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum is getting closer to a return. Batum came out of the NBA's health and safety protocols over the weekend. He won't play Monday at one of his former teams, the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's close. Batum will undergo at least a few days of...
NBA
intermatwrestle.com

Big 12 Conference Recap (12/6/21)

California Baptist, Northern Oklahoma, South Dakota State, Utah Valley, Wyoming at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational, Las Vegas, NV. Best Dual: Missouri-Virginia Tech. I hate that this seemed to not be as talked about as it should have. I think this is partially due to it being so early in the season and competing alongside the Cliff Keen finals and college football conference championships. But this was a great dual! There were big upsets on both sides, with Mizzou's Noah Surtin getting a fall at 125 and Virginia Tech getting an upset at 157. There was a down-to-the-wire match at 174, where an NCAA champion was nearly knocked off, and everything came down to HWT, where Virginia Tech's Nathan Traxler upset Mizzou's Zach Elam to win the dual for the Hokies.
SPORTS

