Jeff Hardy Reportedly Sent Home From Road By WWE

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the WWE’s live events this weekend. PWInsider reports that Hardy was not at tonight’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas and the word backstage...

wrestlinginc.com

Videos Of Jeff Hardy Entering The Ring & Leaving Through The Crowd During WWE Live Event

Several video clips have surfaced of Jeff Hardy at Saturday’s WWE live event. As noted, Hardy missed Sunday’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, and word going around via PWInsider was that he was sent home from the road. Hardy worked Saturday’s live event in Edinburg, TX, teaming with King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event. After spending most of the match in the ring, getting worked over by The Bloodline and apparently becoming more sluggish as the match went on, Hardy made a hot tag to McIntyre but then immediately disappeared into the crowd. He was followed by security, but never returned to the ring, and didn’t even participate in the post-match celebration with Woods and McIntyre. Hardy was not backstage for Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, and was replaced by Rey Mysterio.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy’s Wife Issues Statement Following His WWE Release

Jeff Hardy’s wife took to Twitter this afternoon and issued an update on how he is doing. As noted, it was revealed this morning that Hardy has been released from his WWE contract. WWE reportedly offered Hardy help and rehab, but he turned the offer down, and was then released. This comes after he was sent home from the road following the incident at last Saturday’s WWE live event in Edinburg, TX.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Fan Video Of Jeff Hardy Incident From House Show Emerges

Jeff Hardy was wrestling with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre against The Bloodline at a WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas recently. It was reported that Hardy was sent home after the strange events that occurred. He was replaced with Rey Mysterio at the Sunday show in Corpus Christi. We...
WWE
The US Sun

Why did WWE release Jeff Hardy?

WRESTLING sleuths have been wondering about WWE star Jeff Hardy's sudden exit that took place over the weekend. During the middle of an untelevised wrestling match on Saturday, December 4, the former heavyweight champion left unexpectedly. Did the WWE dismiss Jeff Hardy?. On Thursday, December 9, it was revealed to...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE SmackDown Reveals Roman Reigns' New Challenger

The main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown was set to decide who would be the No. Contender for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns' Universal Championship, though an ordinary one on one or triple threat match was going to do. Instead, WWE announced a Black Friday Battle Royal for the No. 1 Contender spot, and it included a host of names, including Sheamus, The Viking Raiders, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Drew Gulak, Angel Garza, Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet, Jeff Hardy, Boogs, Cesaro, Ridge Holland, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, though surprisingly it did not include Drew Mcintyre. Out first was Zayn, followed by the Viking Raiders.
WWE
theringreport.com

Jeff Hardy Sent Home By WWE After Bizarre Behaviour At House Show This Weekend - VIDEO

According to PWInsider, Jeff Hardy was absent from a WWE house show last night after being sent home by the company (he was replaced in his scheduled match with Rey Mysterio). On Saturday night, the former WWE Champion teamed up with Drew McIntyre and Xavier Woods to face The Bloodline, but fans quickly noticed that there was something off about the Charismatic Enigma.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Damian Priest Drops Shout Out To Jeff Hardy After WWE Release

Damian Priest is sending his best wishes to Jeff Hardy. Earlier today, Hardy was released from his WWE contract. Since then, an outpouring of support and concern for the former world champion for Hardy has rushed in. Big E, Lio Rush, and others all expressed their support for Hardy. Priest...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – Jeff Hardy Sent Home From The Road By WWE

Jeff Hardy has reportedly been sent home by WWE. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s live events over the weekend. At Sunday night’s WWE live event in Corpus Christi, Texas, Hardy was not present backstage and the word making the rounds was that he had been “sent home” for unknown reasons.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Opens Up About Addiction And His 2003 WWE Release

Jeff Hardy has seen many ups and downs during his life and career in professional wrestling. One of those low points came in April 2003, when he was released by WWE. Hardy confirmed the company let him go after he failed a drug test and then refused to enter a drug rehab program.
WWE
411mania.com

Matt Hardy Says Jeff’s At Home & Doing Okay, Video From Saturday Live Show

Matt Hardy has provided an update on his brother Jeff, saying that he is at his home and doing “okay.” As reported last night, Jeff Hardy was sent home from the road by WWE and missed Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he appeared sluggish during his six-man tag match on Saturday in Edinburg and ultimately left through the crowd after making a hot tag.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Jeff Hardy Update – Matt Hardy Confirms His Brother Is Home & Doing Okay

As we reported last night here on eWn, Jeff Hardy was sent home from WWE’s weekend live events tour. During a match on Saturday night in Edinburg, Texas, Jeff Hardy appeared sluggish during a six-man tag match and exited through the crowd. He went on to miss Sunday’s live event in Corpus Christi, Texas after he was sent home by WWE officials.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy On What Moment From His Career He Finds “Shameful”

Jeff Hardy’s second run in TNA and Impact Wrestling from 2010-2017 was marred by an ugly and embarrassing main event at the Victory Road pay-per-view in 2o11. Today, Hardy refers to it as an “accident” while also acknowledging it was a “huge mistake”. The match itself saw Sting win the...
WWE
mix957gr.com

Jeff Hardy’s Final Interview Before Being Released From WWE

Update: Jeff Hardy has been released by WWE and will NOT be at Van Andel Arena for the WWE Supershow. Your favorite WWE Superstars are coming to Van Andel Arena for the WWE Holiday Supershow on Sunday, December 12th. Our own Trevor got to talk with WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy...
WWE
New York Post

Jeff Hardy released by WWE after declining rehab offer

Jeff Hardy has been released from WWE, a source with knowledge of the situation tells The Post. According to the source, WWE presented Hardy with the option of going to rehab. Hardy declined, and was subsequently released from his contract. Hardy was sent home from WWE’s tour this past weekend....
WWE

