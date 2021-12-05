Horse on the highway, and much more: ICYMI

Good morning, everyone! Let’s get cracking on this first full week of December.

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. Leading the way this past week were a couple of stories about what the town of Berkley would decide to do about remaining in the Bristol-Plymouth school district, given the costs associated with a new school building. Also in the Top 5 stories of the week was something you don't see every day: a horse galloping along the highway! Max had himself quite the adventure on Route 140 this past week. Check out these stories and much more, in case you missed anything.

The city is mourning Peter H. Corr, one of Taunton's best-known public servants.Corr, 84, died Tuesday at Morton Hospital. He was a longtime Taunton cop, retiring with 23 years of service. But that only scratches the surface of Corr's impact on the city. He served on the School Committee for two decades, and it's difficult to name a public role he never filled. Read more about his extraordinary life here.

And a woman in her 20s who had traveled out of state is the first known case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in Massachusetts, the state Department of Public House announced Saturday. Should you be worried? Here’s what you need to know.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.