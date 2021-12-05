ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Horse on the highway, and much more: ICYMI

By The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 4 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let’s get cracking on this first full week of December.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hhkla_0dEz4QUC00

As we prepare to kick off a new week, let's take a look back at the week that was. Leading the way this past week were a couple of stories about what the town of Berkley would decide to do about remaining in the Bristol-Plymouth school district, given the costs associated with a new school building. Also in the Top 5 stories of the week was something you don't see every day: a horse galloping along the highway! Max had himself quite the adventure on Route 140 this past week. Check out these stories and much more, in case you missed anything.

The city is mourning Peter H. Corr, one of Taunton's best-known public servants.Corr, 84, died Tuesday at Morton Hospital. He was a longtime Taunton cop, retiring with 23 years of service. But that only scratches the surface of Corr's impact on the city. He served on the School Committee for two decades, and it's difficult to name a public role he never filled. Read more about his extraordinary life here.

And a woman in her 20s who had traveled out of state is the first known case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in Massachusetts, the state Department of Public House announced Saturday. Should you be worried? Here’s what you need to know.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy -- go to tauntongazette.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at tauntongazette.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: Bob Dole's funeral held at the National Cathedral

Bob Dole, a former Senate majority leader and the last World War II veteran to be a major party's presidential nominee, is being honored in a funeral at the National Cathedral on Friday. Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. President Joe Biden will join other national leaders and...
POTUS
CNN

Former NFL star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at age 33

(CNN) — Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkley, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Taunton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
Taunton, MA
Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Taunton, MA
Lifestyle
NBC News

FDA clears booster shot of Pfizer vaccine for older teens

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized a booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds for emergency use. The FDA's move opens up additional shots to more Americans amid growing alarm over the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant. The agency has already authorized boosters from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for all adults on an emergency use basis.
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

HOUSTON (AP) — Rapper Travis Scott said in an interview that he didn’t know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival in Houston until after his performance. In a lengthy interview with TV and radio personality Charlamagne Tha God posted on YouTube on Thursday, Scott described from his perspective what happened at the Nov. 5 festival that left 10 people dead.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Bristol Plymouth#Morton Hospital#The School Committee#Omicron
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

67
Followers
78
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy