Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin: Leaves Sunday's game

 4 days ago

Sandin (lower body) left Sunday's game against Winnipeg and did not return, Jonas Siegel...

The Maple Leafs’ incredible month, PK excellence, early trade deadline target ideas, Rasmus Sandin’s usage & more — MLHS Podcast Episode 34

In Episode 34 of the MLHS Podcast, Ian Tulloch and Anthony Petrielli discuss an incredible month of hockey by the Maple Leafs, the team’s improvements on the penalty kill this season, early ideas on trade deadline targets, Rasmus Sandin’s usage, and much more. Overall feelings/reflections on the Leafs‘ fantastic month...
Jets' Pionk suspended 2 games for kneeing Leafs' Sandin

Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk has been suspended two games for kneeing Toronto Maple Leafs blue-liner Rasmus Sandin during Sunday's testy contest, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Monday. The incident occurred six minutes into the final frame. Sandin was helped off the ice and avoided putting any weight...
Rasmus Sandin is projected to only miss two to three weeks of action

During yesterdays loss to the Jets, Rasmus Sandin took an early exit after a scary collision with Neal Pionk. There were legitimate fears that Sandin’s season could be over, but Chris Johnston went on TSN Overdrive to dispel fears and reveal a positive development. This is a relieving sight for...
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Bunting, Matthews, Sandin, Spezza & Pionk

Make no mistake, the Toronto Maple Leafs deserved to lose last night’s game to the Winnipeg Jets. Furthermore, the 6-3 score makes the team look better than it played. Without rookie goalie Joseph Woll playing hold-the-fort against an elite set of Jets’ forwards, who can move the puck with the best in the NHL, the Jets might have even had a couple more goals. If you’re Maple Leafs’ fan who didn’t watch the game and reads a reviewer who critiques Woll’s game, don’t believe everything you read.
Leafs Notebook: Why it’s worth staying patient with Muzzin-Holl, adjusting to Rasmus Sandin and Mitch Marner’s multi-week absences, and is it Ho-Sang time?

As the Maple Leafs have rounded into form, there has been one outstanding caveat preventing anyone from suggesting they are completely clicking on all cylinders. It should be noted that even without it, they are still winning tons of games and have positioned themselves to take a run at the President’s Trophy. But the one piece of the team that has been legitimately concerning? It’s the Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl pairing.
Marner, Sandin injuries create opportunity for Steeves, Rubins with Maple Leafs

TORONTO – The injury bug has bit the Toronto Maple Leafs something fierce. Jumping off to fantastic seasons, Mitch Marner and Rasmus Sandin were both added to the injured reserve list Tuesday morning and will be out weeks, putting the club’s depth to the test. Marner suffered a shoulder Friday...
5 Maple Leafs takeaways: Sandin carried off during 'gong show' in Winnipeg

That is how Auston Matthews described the spiraling debacle -- on the ice and on the trainers’ table - that brought the Toronto Maple Leafs’ eight-game point streak on the road to a screeching halt on Sunday. Heading into this frigid weekend back-to-back in the northernmost outposts of the Central...
Toronto Maple Leafs place Mitch Marner, Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve

Marner was injured in a collision last week with teammate Jake Muzzin in practice and missed back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday against the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets. The club also placed Rasmus Sandin on injured reserve Tuesday morning. As noted by TheLeafsNation, he is expected to miss one to...
Sandin’s injury provides Holl one last chance to show he belongs on the Leafs’ blueline

When I sat down to write about the underwhelming year from Justin Holl on Sunday afternoon, I certainly didn’t anticipate that we could very well be looking at the end of Rasmus Sandin for the season. That certainly fell into the less than ideal category and one that runs counter to the premise of this post which about the need to move on from Justin Holl. Luckily for the purpose of not completely trashing the post and more importantly Rasmus Sandin’s health, it looks like it will only be a two to three week window that Sandin will be out. This new scenario really fits with a lot of the recent articles that about the Holl trade speculation that caution against giving up defensive depth. While the situation has changed, Holl’s performance still leaves a lot to be desired, so while I might have initially been calling for it being time to move on from Holl, instead this seems like chance to turn things around.
HORNBY: Spezza faces suspension, Sandin hurt, leaving Leafs short

On Sunday night, the Maple Leafs thought they had to take the law into their own hands. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. By Monday morning, the NHL Department of Player Safety marshals showed what they thought of such vigilante justice. What it all means...
Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
Subban traded to Sabres by Blackhawks

Chicago receives future considerations for goalie, Tokarski placed in COVID-19 protocol. Malcolm Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for future considerations. The 27-year-old goalie has not played in the NHL this season. He and goalie Collin Delia were assigned to Rockford of the...
Toronto Maple Leafs: Predictions for the Rest of the Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will finish November with their best record for a single month in franchise history. The Toronto Maple Leafs went 12-2-0 in November, and have won 14 of their last 16 games. If we want to know if the Leafs are for real, it’s pretty easy to figure out that they are:
Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner: Supplies assist Sunday

Marner notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Marner set up Michael Bunting for a goal at 11:03 of the second period, and that tally stood as the game-winner. The 24-year-old Marner has picked up three goals and three assists in his last eight outings. For the season, the Ontario native has 19 points (seven on the power play), 59 shots and a plus-3 rating in 23 appearances.
Game Night: Maple Leafs at Sharks

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Friday, 10:30 p.m., TV: Sportsnet Ontario; Radio: AM 1050. Travelling, and winning, road show: The Maple Leafs haven’t lost on the road since Oct. 25, when they were schooled in Carolina. Since, Toronto has won five in a row in unfriendly confines, outscoring the opponent 20-8. For various reasons, it’s always worth keeping an eye on rambunctious Sharks defenceman Brent Burns, who has 16 points in 21 career games against the Leafs. If the Leafs emerge with another victory on Friday, it will mark their 10th win in San Jose, coming in 26 games.
Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds: Scores again Sunday

Simmonds scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Ducks. Simmonds added insurance after William Nylander scored an empty-net goal late in the third period. The 33-year-old Simmonds is on a modest three-game point streak with two goals and two helpers in that span. He's up to eight points, 40 shots, 34 hits and 15 PIM through 22 contests. As long as Ondrej Kase (upper body) is out, Simmonds will see extra playing time on the third line, which has worked out well so far.
