ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Trevor Moore: Puts up two points Sunday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Moore scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Oilers. Moore...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Kings Need to Move Trevor Moore Down the Lineup

The Los Angeles Kings have struggled recently, going 1-6-2 following their big seven-game win streak, leaving them sixth in the Pacific Division and quickly falling away from any playoff hopes. The team’s biggest issue so far has been finishing, as they sit sixth-worst in the league for goals for above expected, with seven goals below expected, and must find a way to improve their goal output. I think one option is to move Trevor Moore down the lineup. After having a breakout season in 2020-21 and signing a contract extension in the offseason, he has struggled to replicate his play this season.
NHL
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Point#Oilers#Drought#Kings
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
NHL

Subban traded to Sabres by Blackhawks

Chicago receives future considerations for goalie, Tokarski placed in COVID-19 protocol. Malcolm Subban was traded to the Buffalo Sabres by the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday for future considerations. The 27-year-old goalie has not played in the NHL this season. He and goalie Collin Delia were assigned to Rockford of the...
NHL
FanSided

Toronto Maple Leafs: Predictions for the Rest of the Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs will finish November with their best record for a single month in franchise history. The Toronto Maple Leafs went 12-2-0 in November, and have won 14 of their last 16 games. If we want to know if the Leafs are for real, it’s pretty easy to figure out that they are:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
OCRegister

Adrian Kempe’s two goals help put Kings over Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta — Adrian Kempe scored a pair of goals and the Los Angeles Kings snapped a two-game skid with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday night. Rasmus Kupari, Drew Doughty and Trevor Moore also scored for the Kings, who netted three power-play goals in a span of 2:19 late in the third period after Edmonton’s Connor McDavid was given a boarding major for hitting Kempe from behind.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockets' Kevin Porter: Puts up 14 points in return

Porter recorded 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 118-113 win over the Bulls. Porter returned from a three-game absence, and while his shooting was a bit off, he still ended just one dime away from a double-double while also contributing in other categories. He should be one of Houston's main offensive weapons as long as he remains healthy going forward.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Daishen Nix: Puts up 24 points against Austin

Nix recorded 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3 Pt, 0-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Wednesday's 134-99 victory against the Austin Spurs. Nix had a season-high in points as his side cruised to victory on Wednesday, and he once again took much better shots, but he still had five turnovers in the game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Maurice Harkless: Questionable for Sunday's contest

Harkless (knee) is questionable for Sunday's contest at Memphis. Harkless landed on the injury report Saturday with left knee soreness. The veteran forward started Friday's contest against the Lakers, but he was only able to play eight minutes. If he is unable to play Sunday, then Marvin Bagley and Terence Davis could see increased minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' John Carlson: Three-point effort Sunday

Carlson scored an even-strength goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes. The All-Star had a hand in each of the Caps' final three goals, wrapping up the scoring on the afternoon with an empty-netter. Carlson has multiple points in five of the last seven games, and on the season he's up to five goals and 22 points though 22 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Harrison Barnes: Expected to sit Sunday

Barnes (foot) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies. A sprained foot kept Barnes out of Friday's come-from-behind win over the Lakers, and the team is bracing for him to miss at least one more contest as they finish up the week. With Richaun Holmes (illness) already ruled out, Maurice Harkless and Chimezie Metu could each be slated for another start Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Throws rare TD on Sunday

Lawrence completed 23 of 42 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Falcons. He also had five carries for 39 yards. There was a chance for Lawrence to have a breakout performance against an Atlanta defense that had allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (20, tied with the Dolphins and Raiders) entering Week 12 action. But he had a tough time getting in rhythm with any of his receivers, with his top three options (Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell) combining to haul in 13 of 24 targets for 129 yards. The 2021 first overall pick salvaged his day somewhat with a seven-yard scoring strike to Tavon Austin in the third quarter, but he now has tossed just four TDs versus two interceptions in his last eight games. Lawrence may have a tough time righting the ship next Sunday when the Jags visit the Rams in L.A.
NFL
Colorado County Citizen

Raiders put up points but cannot get stops in opener loss

The RHS boys’ basketball team opened up the season with a tough outing against Bay City on Nov. 16. The Raiders picked up a good amount of points in this one, but could not find a way to consistently stop Bay City as RHS eventually dropped the game 62-40.Senior James ...
BAY CITY, TX
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up team-high 31 points

Rozier registered 31 points (11-17 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 133-119 loss to the Bulls. Rozier has struggled with accuracy and efficiency at times this season, but he's still able to deliver big games on any given night. He has scored 31 points in back-to-back games and has put up at least 27 points in four of his last five appearances, so he's clearly leaving his slow start to the season behind. The veteran guard is averaging 19.2 points per game through 16 games in November.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kings' Davion Mitchell: Totals 20 points in victory

Mitchell chipped in 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Clippers. Mitchell had a hot hand off the bench in the win, knocking down three of four attempts from beyond the arc en route to his second game of 20-plus points on the season. The rookie guard has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but he has been given ample opportunity to succeed, frequently seeing minutes in the 20s and 30s. Mitchell is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 23 games thus far.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy