Kings' Trevor Moore: Puts up two points Sunday

Lawrence completed 23 of 42 passes for 228 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Falcons. He also had five carries for 39 yards. There was a chance for Lawrence to have a breakout performance against an Atlanta defense that had allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns (20, tied with the Dolphins and Raiders) entering Week 12 action. But he had a tough time getting in rhythm with any of his receivers, with his top three options (Marvin Jones, Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell) combining to haul in 13 of 24 targets for 129 yards. The 2021 first overall pick salvaged his day somewhat with a seven-yard scoring strike to Tavon Austin in the third quarter, but he now has tossed just four TDs versus two interceptions in his last eight games. Lawrence may have a tough time righting the ship next Sunday when the Jags visit the Rams in L.A.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO