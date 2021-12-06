Kings' Trevor Moore: Puts up two points Sunday

Mitchell chipped in 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Clippers. Mitchell had a hot hand off the bench in the win, knocking down three of four attempts from beyond the arc en route to his second game of 20-plus points on the season. The rookie guard has been inconsistent throughout the campaign, but he has been given ample opportunity to succeed, frequently seeing minutes in the 20s and 30s. Mitchell is averaging 9.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 three-pointers in 23 games thus far.
