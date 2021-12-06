Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Opens scoring early

Pavelski scored two goals and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche. Pavelski scored twice in a span of 19 seconds, converting on feeds from linemates Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. That was all the Stars ultimately needed, with Pavelski earning his first game-winning goal of the year. He's at six tallies, six helpers, 35 shots, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating in 18 contests. The Stars' top line of Pavelski, Hintz and Robertson is about the only steady trio on the team -- the rest of the forwards often get mixed and matched, but Pavelski's unlikely to drop down the lineup.
