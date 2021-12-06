Kings' Rasmus Kupari: Opens scoring early

Bellemare scored a goal and added two PIM in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Bellemare scored just 2:52 into the game, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had no problem making that stand as the game-winner in the shutout. The 36-year-old Bellemare is renowned as a solid defensive center, which will keep him in the lineup, but he's up to just three points, 17 shots and 29 hits through 19 contests. His career high is 22 points in 69 games with the Avalanche two years ago, so there's little reason to spend a roster spot on the French center outside the deepest of formats.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO