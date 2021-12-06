Kings' Dustin Brown: Slings helper

Palat picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Palat has no goals in his last eight games, but he's salvaged some value with four helpers in that span. The winger is up to 12 points, 39 shots, 36 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating in 19 contests overall. The biggest difference from last year has been power-play production -- Palat had 20 of his 46 points with the man advantage last year, but he's collected just one assist in that situation through nearly a quarter of 2021-22.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO