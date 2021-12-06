ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kings' Dustin Brown: Slings helper

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brown produced an assist, two shots on net, a pair of blocked shots and two PIM...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cause for concern for life without Dustin Brown

Anze Kopitar looked out of sorts after Dustin Brown was moved down in the LA Kings’ lines, leaving concerns for the future. For nearly two decades, the LA Kings have had two cornerstones in Anze Kopitar and Dustin Brown firmly penciled in along the team’s top line. Brown, 37, has had a lackluster start to the 2021-22 season, tallying just two goals and five assists through the first 19 games.
NHL
NHL

Spezza to have NHL Player Safety hearing for actions in Maple Leafs game

Forward facing discipline for kneeing against Jets defenseman Pionk. Jason Spezza will have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Tuesday. The Toronto Maple Leafs forward is facing discipline for kneeing against Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk. A suspension of at least five games is possible because Spezza was offered the option of an in-person hearing.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Kempe
CBS Sports

Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Grabs helper in win

Katchouk managed an assist and four hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Katchouk helped out on a Ross Colton goal 31 seconds into the second period. The 23-year-old Katchouk has found his footing a bit more recently, as all three of his assists have come in the last seven games. He's added 34 hits, 10 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-3 rating in a fourth-line role.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slings#Oilers#Helper#Pim
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Devon Toews: Dishes helper in loss

Toews provided an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 3-1 loss to the Stars. Toews earned the secondary helper on defense partner Cale Makar's third-period tally. The 27-year-old Toews is contributing well on offense with three goals and five helpers through eight games. He's added 17 shots on net, a plus-12 rating, eight hits and five blocked shots in the non-scoring categories. Typically considered more of a defensive players, the blueliner is showing he can also score at a reliable rate even if he eventually cools off a bit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Marc-Edouard Vlasic: Chips in with helper

Vlasic managed an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Vlasic earned the secondary helper on Timo Meier's go-ahead goal at 11:18 of the third period. With four assists in 13 games this year, Vlasic is little more than an occasional contributor on offense from his third-pairing spot. He's added just 10 shots on net, 11 blocked shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating -- he's unlikely to produce standout numbers in area.
NHL
CBS Sports

Maple Leafs' Ondrej Kase: Posts helper in win

Kase logged an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Kings. Kase set up Alex Kerfoot for the opening goal 4:30 into the game. The 26-year-old Kase has six of his eight points this season in the last eight games. The Czech winger has added 54 shots on net, six PIM and a plus-1 rating while settling into a third-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Tim Stutzle: Helpers in consecutive contests

Stutzle recorded an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Stutzle now has assists in each of the last two games and points in three out of the last four. The 19-year-old hasn't found much puck luck yet, shooting 3.1 percent with one goal, seven assists, 32 shots on net and a minus-10 rating in 17 contests. The good news for discouraged fantasy managers: he'll continue to be given plenty of chances to succeed in a top-six role.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Sharks' Kevin Labanc: Draws helper Wednesday

Labanc produced an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Senators. Labanc set up Matt Nieto for the opening tally 7:16 into the game. The 25-year-old Labanc has a goal and an assist in his last two games since he returned from a suspension. The winger is up to six points, 22 shots on net, 18 hits and a minus-1 rating in 13 contests, though the strong play of Rudolfs Balcers and Alexander Barabanov lately has left Labanc stuck in a third-line role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Lassi Thomson: Slings helper Wednesday

Thomson produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks. Thomson helped out on a Josh Norris goal in the first period. The 21-year-old Thomson has had little trouble acclimating to the NHL, earning three assists in his first five games. He's added seven shots on net, 10 hits and a minus-5 rating. The Finn isn't the strongest defensive presence, but the scoring output and 19:44 average ice time per game is encouraging enough for fantasy appeal in deeper formats.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kings' Anze Kopitar: Adds power-play helper

Kopitar notched a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. Kopitar has cooled off lately, recording just two helpers and a minus-7 rating in his last five games. He started the year with incredible offense, but he's now under a point-per-game pace with eight goals and 10 assists in 19 contests. This is likely just things evening out for the 34-year-old, who should continue to be productive in a top-line role for the Kings.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Collects power-play helper

Heiskanen produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche. Heiskanen drew the primary helper on Denis Gurianov's second-period marker. Through 18 contests, Heiskanen has 15 points (seven on the power play), 50 shots, 22 blocks and a minus-5 rating. He's been limited to three helpers in the last six games after a stronger start to the year, but Heiskanen's production is at a good enough level to have widespread appeal in fantasy.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Dustin Tokarski: Facing Montreal

Tokarski will patrol the crease during Friday's matchup with Montreal, Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic reports. Tokarski was awful in his last start Monday versus the Blue Jackets, surrendering four goals on just 12 shots before being replaced by Aaron Dell in the second period of the eventual 7-4 loss. He'll try to get back in the win column in a favorable home matchup with a Canadiens club that's 1-8-1 on the road this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Ondrej Palat: Registers helper

Palat picked up an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 3-0 win over the Kraken. Palat set up Steven Stamkos for an insurance tally in the third period. The 30-year-old Palat has no goals in his last eight games, but he's salvaged some value with four helpers in that span. The winger is up to 12 points, 39 shots, 36 hits, eight PIM and a plus-1 rating in 19 contests overall. The biggest difference from last year has been power-play production -- Palat had 20 of his 46 points with the man advantage last year, but he's collected just one assist in that situation through nearly a quarter of 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Two helpers in Philly

DeAngelo picked up two assists in Friday's 6-3 win over the Flyers. The 26-year-old extended his point streak to four games as he continues to put a sour ending to his time with the Rangers behind him. DeAngelo has four goals and 19 points through 19 contests for Carolina, adding 23 PIM, 43 shots on goal and a plsu-13 rating to his ledger.
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Provides helper in win

Crosby registered an assist and four shots on goal in Friday's 1-0 win over the Islanders. Crosby set up Kasperi Kapanen for the game's only goal at 16:41 of the second period. The 34-year-old Crosby has struggled a bit since a stint in the COVID-19 protocols. He's at three points, 21 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in eight contests. His helper Friday ended a three-game point drought, but the star center will likely turn things around soon.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy