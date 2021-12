Foligno produced a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Canucks. Foligno had a touch on a puck that jarred it loose for Brad Marchand's shot through traffic on the equalizing goal at 8:45 of the third period. The 34-year-old Foligno is up to four assists in 10 games this season, though this was his first point with the man advantage. He's added 18 shots, 34 hits and a minus-3 rating while working in a middle-six role. He was a reliable 30-point producer with the Blue Jackets, but he'll have to pick up the pace to reach that mark in 2021-22.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO