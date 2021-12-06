ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comic Book Preview – World of Krypton #1

By Amie Cranswick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC Comics launches the new six-issue limited series World of Krypton this coming Tuesday; check out the official preview of the first issue here…. A modern telling of one of the most storied periods in comics! Krypton is a utopia admired...

hollywoodsoapbox.com

INTERVIEW: In Christopher Sebela’s new comic book, memories can be bootlegged

Christopher Sebela and Cara McGee have been hard at work on .Self, their new five-part comic book series that explores the uncertain future of technology and privacy. The story surrounds the character of Natalie Winters, who seemingly has the perfect life, according to press notes. That is until her most personal of accounts is hacked, and someone starts to bootleg her life. In this dystopian future, humans not only have accounts for their Microsoft Word files or emails, but for their memories and feelings, so when Natalie’s account is hacked, it’s almost as if she has lost herself.
ENTERTAINMENT
FanSided

23 Star Wars books and comics coming in December 2021

Thanksgiving has come and gone, and we’re only a few days away from the month’s end. While there’s plenty of November Star Wars books and comics to scoop up in Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, we have our eye on what’s coming in December. With the Christmas and winter...
MOVIES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Batman villain immunizes world from Covid in new comic book

Danny DeVito is back in the Batman world, this time as the author of a comic book, in which the character he played in Tim Burton's movie romances Catwoman and immunizes the world from Covid-19. The story is part of DC Comics' 100-page anthology dedicated to various members of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Union-Recorder

COMIC BOOKS: The Amazing Spider-Man: Hunted

Kraven the Man-Hunter seated, weary and troubled, on a throne of antlers and animal pelts. The heads of Spider-Man, the Vulture, Black Cat and others mounted like trophies on the wall behind him. The title looms above: "The Amazing Spider-Man: Hunted." It is the cover selected to best illustrate the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The ‘Mind Meld’ Between Comic-Book Artists and Writers

Each installment of “The Friendship Files” features a conversation between The Atlantic’s Julie Beck and two or more friends, exploring the history and significance of their relationship. This week she talks with three artists and one writer, who all work on titles for DC Comics, about their collaboration on the...
CELEBRITIES
aiptcomics

DC Preview: World of Krypton #1

A modern telling of one of the most storied periods in comics! Krypton is a utopia admired across the universe for its achievements in science and culture, but its shining towers and regal people conceal a planet rotting at its core. When a catastrophic event befalls Krypton’s natural world, it points toward a mass extinction in the making. Jor-El, head of Krypton’s revered Science Council, embarks on a mission to save a world that may already have passed the point of no return.
COMICS
csbj.com

Film and TV hits fuel comic book sales

Daigoro Perez came to comics in an unlikely place — a college course. In class, he was assigned to read modern classics like Saga, The Sandman and Watchmen. After graduation, Perez kept up the habit, and now buys books at Muse Comics + Games on North Academy Boulevard. “I’m...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Entertainment
Comics
World Series
aiptcomics

Colin Has Issues: Cool comic books out this week

Introducing Colin Has Issues, a YouTube project in which AIPT writer Colin Reed Moon discusses whatever whimsical comic-bookery that might cross his path. In the video below, Colin lists ten interesting comics coming out the week of December 8th, 2021, and speculates what they might be like (and almost certainly are not). On the docket for the week are releases from BOOM! Studios, Marvel Comics, Image, and Ablaze. We’ve got your superheroes and your slices of life and several of your spooky boys. If you disagree with his picks, it is a video so he won’t be able to hear you if you want to yell at him for it. Feel free to do so.
COMICS
Joel Eisenberg

Opinion: The Importance of Comic Books

I have written variations of this list since 2018, and my choices have not changed since last year. The last couple of years has brought us, however, some amazing work: Scholastic Kids' "Twins: A Graphic Novel," "Little Russia" from POW Press, Aftershock's "Dead Day," Image Comics' "Stealth," DC's "Victor & Nora: A Gotham Love Story," and Fantagraphics' "Dancing After TEN" have been particular standouts.
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE FairSquare Comics Preview: Mutiny Magazine #1

Last week, FairSquare Comics’ Mutiny Magazine #1 sold out at the distributor level same day as release on November 24th. Courtesy of FairSquare Comics, we have a preview of Brandon Thomas and N. Steven Harris’ story C.A.N.O.P.Y from the first issue. Focused on diversity and inclusion, the magazine melds mainstream and indie comics together through original comic stories, interviews, and feature stories.
COMICS

