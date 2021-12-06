Comic Book Preview – World of Krypton #1

Introducing Colin Has Issues, a YouTube project in which AIPT writer Colin Reed Moon discusses whatever whimsical comic-bookery that might cross his path. In the video below, Colin lists ten interesting comics coming out the week of December 8th, 2021, and speculates what they might be like (and almost certainly are not). On the docket for the week are releases from BOOM! Studios, Marvel Comics, Image, and Ablaze. We’ve got your superheroes and your slices of life and several of your spooky boys. If you disagree with his picks, it is a video so he won’t be able to hear you if you want to yell at him for it. Feel free to do so.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO