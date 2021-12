Future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson has signed with the Seattle Seahawks. Peterson has been signed to the Seahawks practice squad. This made sense for Seattle as they are dealing with some injuries to their running backs. Throughout his career, Adrian Peterson has been one of the best running backs in recent history. He’s a former MVP winner who has accumulated over 14,000 yards and is nearing 15,000 throughout his career. He had his best season in 2012 where he rushed for over 2,000 yards and had 12 touchdowns.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO