ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 22-9. Here's how it happened.

The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vwq3W_0dEz3Jno00

A Sunday night matchup between the Broncos and Chiefs in Kansas City quickly went down hill for the visiting team.

The Chiefs cruised to a 22-9 win, taking over first place in the AFC West. Here's how it happened.

4Q: Chiefs lead 22-9

Would you look at that, the Broncos finally found the end zone. Teddy Bridgewater connected with Javonte Williams for a 13-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.

4Q: Chiefs get a pick-six

Daniel Sorensen intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and took it 75-yards to give the Chiefs six more points. The Chiefs lead 22-3 now, putting this one pretty much out of reach for the Broncos with just over nine minutes remaining.

4Q: Chiefs tack on another field goal

Broncos special teams botched the punt return, giving the Chiefs the ball back in their own territory. The defense did its job, keeping the Chiefs to just a field goal. Somehow the Broncos are still in this with over 13 minutes left to play.

3Q: Chiefs lead 13-3

The Chiefs made a 45-yard field goal to add to their lead.

2Q: Long drive, but Broncos come up empty handed

Twenty plays. 88 yards. Over 11 minutes. Yet the Broncos walked away empty despite going for it, and succeeding, on a gutsy fourth and seven call during the drive. The Chiefs will get the ball to start the second half.

2Q: Broncos get on board

The Broncos finally got some momentum, only to get bogged down with penalties once they reached the red zone. They still managed a 42-yard field goal to cut the chiefs lead to 10-3.

1Q: Chiefs lead 10-0

The Broncos offense doesn't have a first down, and their defense is having no luck slowing down the Chiefs. They held them to a field goal on their second drive, but have still dug themselves into a 10-0 hole.

1Q: Chiefs strike first, lead 7-0

Patrick Mahomes couldn't find an open receiver, so he did it himself. Mahomes marched the Chiefs down the field, then ran the last 10 yards into the end zone to give them a 7-0 lead.

Read preview coverage of the game here:

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

Paul Klee: Kansas City Chiefs' win streak vs. Broncos has reached absurd levels. It's time.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Broncos add an emergency quarterback to the roster

The Denver Broncos added an emergency quarterback to the roster, signing former seventh-round pick Danny Etling to the practice squad. The Denver Broncos are not about to have a Kendall Hinton 2.0 situation on their hands again. With offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur out against the Eagles due to COVID protocols,...
NFL
Wake Up Wyoming

Teddy Bridgewater Bails Out During Broncos Embarrassing Loss

The Denver Broncos looked great yesterday. In their color rush uniforms sporting the old D logo on the helmet decked out in orange, they looked sharp - at least with what they were wearing. Outside of that, there was nothing pretty about yesterday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In particular,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Sorensen
Person
Paul Klee
Person
Woody Paige
thednvr.com

Here’s how the Broncos’ tortuous quarterback debate finally ended

After what transpired during a 28-13 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers that sets up a showdown for first place in Kansas City next week, this toxic debate should end. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Chiefs#American Football
thednvr.com

DNVR Broncos Podcast: What will it take for Teddy Bridgewater and the Denver Broncos to beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs?

The guys break down the game plan for the Broncos to pull off the massive upset over the Chiefs, answer listener questions and much more. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos Must Break This Tendency to Beat the Chiefs on Sunday Night

The Denver Broncos have a tall task on Sunday Night as the team travels to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Beyond the infamous 11-game losing streak, the Broncos are historically 3-19 when playing on the road in Kansas City in the month of December while teams that Andy Reid presides over are 19-3 when coming off of a bye, as the Chiefs are now.
NFL
pff.com

NFL Week 13 Game Recap: Kansas City Chiefs 22, Denver Broncos 9

In a windy Sunday Night Football game at Arrowhead, moving the ball through the air proved difficult for both sides. While Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes received top billing from the broadcast, the true story of the game was the Chiefs defense, which rose to the occasion when it mattered most.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy