ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

Peoria County corrections officer dies from COVID-19 infection connected to jail outbreak

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5HAD_0dEz3H2M00

A Peoria County corrections officer has died from COVID-19.

Camron "Cam" Passie, 25 years old, died Sunday morning. He had been sent home from work Thursday after getting sick.

The sheriff said Passie's case was part of large outbreak at the jail and multiple employees and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell issued a statement on Sunday.

"I am deeply saddened for Cam's family, friends and anyone who had the opportunity to meet him. I have personally known Camron since he was a young teenager, as he grew up in Brimfield and showed interest in law enforcement," Asbell said. "Over the years, I have mentored Camron and can only say I have a hole in my heart right now. The Peoria County Sheriff's Office and our community have lost a special young man, but I am certain Heaven has gained our team member."

The jail was placed on outbreak status last week due to multiple detainees and employees testing positive for the virus, Asbell said.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
City
Brimfield, IL
Peoria County, IL
Coronavirus
Peoria County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Peoria County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Corrections Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy