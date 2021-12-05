ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sums up Minnesota's season with short quote

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Photo: AP Photo/Duane Burleson

The Vikings’ largest margin of defeat has been eight points.

This is a Minnesota team that has been in plenty of games. The Vikings have both game-winning and game-losing field goals this year. The team has driven down the field on its opponents to win games, and has been on the other side of that equation, like when it lost to Detroit on a last-second touchdown pass.

But still, the team sits at 5-7. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer summed it up perfectly after the loss to the Lions:

“You play all these close games, they’re going to come down to win or lose,” Zimmer told reporters. “That’s just the way the NFL is.”

Minnesota took a pretty big hit to its postseason chances with the defeat on Sunday. The Vikings now have just a 28% chance of making it to the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight.com. With five games remaining, Minnesota has to try and figure things out.

