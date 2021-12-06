ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Adamec: Huskies play waiting game with Bueckers

By Carl Adamec / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b753K_0dEz0d9b00
Connecticut's Paige Bueckers stumbles injured as Connecticut's Nika Mühl and head coach Geno Auriemma looks on the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — The quiet as a sellout crowd departed Gampel Pavilion on Sunday was deafening.

There had been plenty to cheer about the previous two hours. Sure it wasn’t perfect, and sometimes it wasn’t very good, but the second-ranked UConn women’s basketball team was 38.5 seconds away from a quality win over No. 24 Notre Dame.

Then silence as reigning national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers fell to the floor holding her left knee following a misstep that cost the sophomore guard her balance. She was helped to the bench by teammates Evina Westbrook and Amari DeBerry and after the 73-54 victory over the Irish was complete helped off the court by teammate Azzi Fudd and athletic trainer Janelle Francisco.

Cheers turned to prayers as the Huskies’ coaches, players, and fans headed their separate ways.

“Initial report, she might have hyper-extended it. But I think the first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Whenever you see that, you just cross your fingers and hope for the best.”

Team doctors did a quick examination after the game and Bueckers will have an MRI to determine the extend of the injury.

A hyper-extended knee would be the best-case scenario.

Of course, worst-case scenario would be those three letters dreaded by every athlete — ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

“Nothing twisted, the doctor said. So hopefully we’ll get some good news (today),” Auriemma said.

UConn nation waits.

Bueckers had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals and was on her way to playing all 40 minutes for the second time this season. When she was injured, the Huskies had an 18-point lead and she was basically dribbling down the clock.

Auriemma was asked why she was in a game that had been decided minutes earlier.

“She never comes out. She never wants to come out,” Auriemma responded. “She’s a pain in the butt to have on the bench because all she does is complain about why she’s not playing. And we’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game.

“You’re right, I don’t have an answer for why she was in the game. I mean, that could happen anytime. It could happen in practice. It could happen in a game. I don’t like our team without her on the court. I mean, I might have to like it if she misses any time, but I don’t like the way our team looks when she’s not on the floor.”

There was no contact with an Irish defender. Notre Dame was very happy at that point to get out of Gampel and move on to its next game.

It could have happened almost anywhere.

“When you play enough and coach enough and have seen enough basketball, you pretty much have seen it all,” Auriemma said. “We certainly have had our share here of unfortunate things happening

“You just kind of shake your head and hope that you didn’t see it or what you saw wasn’t as bad as you think it might be or as it appeared. You immediately put yourself in that kid’s shoes and what are they thinking, what are they feeling right now.

“That’s the part that really hits you in the pit of your stomach. Sometimes you know right away this is really bad. And sometimes you don’t see it coming, and it’s nothing.”

The Hall of Fame coach recalled how Sue Bird tore the ACL in her left knee coming to a jump stop at the foul line during a 1998 practice after a win over Notre Dame, ending her freshman season. Five years later, Nicole Wolff’s tore the ACL in her left knee running a drill at practice.

UConn fans have seen it games — to Caroline Doty in 2009 against Syracuse in Hartford, to Mel Thomas at Syracuse in 2008, to Kalana Greene against South Carolina here weeks earlier in 2007, and to Shea Ralph here against Lehigh in 1997.

On Sunday long-time fans probably went back to the 2001 Big East tournament final here against the Irish. For 15 minutes, on a court that had Naismith Award winners Ruth Riley (2001), Bird (2002), and Diana Taurasi (2003-04) on it, Ralph was the best player. She had 11 points, six assists, and three steals as she drove to the basket with 5:18 left in the first half. Notre Dame couldn’t deny her. But her left knee failed her on her stop. There was no contact. UConn won the conference title 78-76 on Bird’s hoop as time expired, but the Irish beat the Huskies 90-75 in the Final Four semifinals in St. Louis a few weeks later.

UConn’s next game is at Georgia Tech on Thursday. When Bueckers’ next game is will be determined by the MRI results.

“We definitely celebrated the win, but we were definitely more concerned about Paige and just how she was feeling and her status right now,” UConn center Olivia Nelson-Ododa said. “We’re praying for the best, praying for good news, and just kind of waiting for the outcome.”

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer. He has covered the UConn women’s basketball team for 33 years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Bulletin

Bueckers, Huskies roll in Big East opener

After nearly two weeks since its last game, there was a lot of anticipation entering Friday’s UConn women’s basketball conference opener against Seton Hall, also the Huskies‘ first game back following their loss to top-ranked South Carolina in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship last Monday. Friday wasn’t pretty, but behind...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shea Ralph
Person
Azzi Fudd
Person
Paige
Person
Caroline Doty
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Sue Bird
The Daily

Instant: Breaking seven game win streak, Huskies fall in Apple Cup

Things truly couldn't have gone much worse for the Washington football team Friday night. Losing its first Apple Cup since 2012, the Huskies, who will end the 2021 season 4-8, never got a grip on its rivalry game and fell 40-13. Freshman quarterback Sam Huard got his first start, but...
KING COUNTY, WA
gopherhole.com

Mankato East’s B.J. Omot Is Playing Recruiting Waiting Game

a 6-foot-8 senior forward from Mankato (MN) East, is one of the top players in state from the Class of 2022. Omot’s strong play this spring and summer with the D1 Minnesota AAU program earned him scholarship offers from Providence, Western Illinois, Bryant University, Cal Poly, University of St. Thomas and Western Michigan.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storrs#Uconn#Notre Dame#Irish#Mri
KOMO News

Huskies & Cougars meet in Seattle for annual Apple Cup rivalry game

SEATTLE -- A lot of Washington State University fans are feeling cautiously optimistic that the Cougars can end the University of Washington’s streak of Apple Cup wins Friday night. The Huskies are playing for pride and bragging rights - having not secured enough wins this season to become bowl eligible....
WASHINGTON STATE
scsuhuskies.com

Huskies return to NSIC play Thursday, Saturday

ST. CLOUD, MINN. - The St. Cloud State University women's basketball team is on a roll. After opening the season with a weekend split in Hays, Kansas, the Huskies have won three consecutive games, including a thrilling 60-54 victory over #14 Minnesota-Duluth. This weekend, St. Cloud State will return to Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play, as the team faces Minnesota-Crookston and Bemidji State Thursday and Saturday.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
hustlebelt.com

2021 MAC Football Championship Game Preview: Northern Illinois Huskies

The Northern Illinois Huskies (8-4, 6-2 MAC) are less than a calendar year removed from a winless season, with all six of their losses coming at the hands of MAC opponents. Fast-forward eleven months and that very same team has chance to make history on Saturday. No team has ever gone winless one season and won the conference championship the very next year. In fact, they’re one of just a handful of FBS teams (which includes the 2010 Miami RedHawks and the 2019 CMU Chippewas) to ever even get to the title game a year removed from a winless or 1-win season.
ILLINOIS STATE
gohuskies.com

Huskies Open Pac-12 Play In The Desert Against No. 11 Arizona

The Huskies (4-4) open Pac-12 play on the road with a tough road test against No. 11 Arizona (6-0) at the McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and coverage will be on the Pac-12 Network with Ted Robinson and Don MacLean calling the action. Gary Hill and Jason Hamilton will call the action on the Husky Sports Network, locally on Sports Radio KJR-AM 950.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Yakima Herald Republic

Ryan Sailor has been 'a true success story' for UW men's soccer. After years of not playing, he hopes to lead Huskies to College Cup.

Dec. 3—Ryan Sailor played in just two games, for a total of three minutes, during his first three seasons on the Washington men's soccer team. Now, three seasons later, he is the Pac-12 defensive player of the year and is one win from finishing his collegiate career in the College Cup, soccer's version of the Final Four.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Last 2 Husky Games Amounted to QB Carousel for 4 Players

The first position a new University of Washington football coach will look at when he comes in is Husky quarterback. This replacement coach for the fired Jimmy Lake might be more than a little confused when he looks at the video of the Huskies' final games against Colorado and Washington State — and sees four different guys were used behind center.
SEATTLE, WA
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
4K+
Followers
342
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy