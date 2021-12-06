Adamec: Huskies play waiting game with Bueckers

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers stumbles injured as Connecticut's Nika Mühl and head coach Geno Auriemma looks on the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

STORRS — The quiet as a sellout crowd departed Gampel Pavilion on Sunday was deafening.

There had been plenty to cheer about the previous two hours. Sure it wasn’t perfect, and sometimes it wasn’t very good, but the second-ranked UConn women’s basketball team was 38.5 seconds away from a quality win over No. 24 Notre Dame.

Then silence as reigning national Player of the Year Paige Bueckers fell to the floor holding her left knee following a misstep that cost the sophomore guard her balance. She was helped to the bench by teammates Evina Westbrook and Amari DeBerry and after the 73-54 victory over the Irish was complete helped off the court by teammate Azzi Fudd and athletic trainer Janelle Francisco.

Cheers turned to prayers as the Huskies’ coaches, players, and fans headed their separate ways.

“Initial report, she might have hyper-extended it. But I think the first thing that goes through your mind is the worst thing,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “Whenever you see that, you just cross your fingers and hope for the best.”

Team doctors did a quick examination after the game and Bueckers will have an MRI to determine the extend of the injury.

A hyper-extended knee would be the best-case scenario.

Of course, worst-case scenario would be those three letters dreaded by every athlete — ACL (anterior cruciate ligament).

“Nothing twisted, the doctor said. So hopefully we’ll get some good news (today),” Auriemma said.

UConn nation waits.

Bueckers had 22 points, four rebounds, four assists, and five steals and was on her way to playing all 40 minutes for the second time this season. When she was injured, the Huskies had an 18-point lead and she was basically dribbling down the clock.

Auriemma was asked why she was in a game that had been decided minutes earlier.

“She never comes out. She never wants to come out,” Auriemma responded. “She’s a pain in the butt to have on the bench because all she does is complain about why she’s not playing. And we’ve made a concerted effort in the last three or four games to get her some rest during the game.

“You’re right, I don’t have an answer for why she was in the game. I mean, that could happen anytime. It could happen in practice. It could happen in a game. I don’t like our team without her on the court. I mean, I might have to like it if she misses any time, but I don’t like the way our team looks when she’s not on the floor.”

There was no contact with an Irish defender. Notre Dame was very happy at that point to get out of Gampel and move on to its next game.

It could have happened almost anywhere.

“When you play enough and coach enough and have seen enough basketball, you pretty much have seen it all,” Auriemma said. “We certainly have had our share here of unfortunate things happening

“You just kind of shake your head and hope that you didn’t see it or what you saw wasn’t as bad as you think it might be or as it appeared. You immediately put yourself in that kid’s shoes and what are they thinking, what are they feeling right now.

“That’s the part that really hits you in the pit of your stomach. Sometimes you know right away this is really bad. And sometimes you don’t see it coming, and it’s nothing.”

The Hall of Fame coach recalled how Sue Bird tore the ACL in her left knee coming to a jump stop at the foul line during a 1998 practice after a win over Notre Dame, ending her freshman season. Five years later, Nicole Wolff’s tore the ACL in her left knee running a drill at practice.

UConn fans have seen it games — to Caroline Doty in 2009 against Syracuse in Hartford, to Mel Thomas at Syracuse in 2008, to Kalana Greene against South Carolina here weeks earlier in 2007, and to Shea Ralph here against Lehigh in 1997.

On Sunday long-time fans probably went back to the 2001 Big East tournament final here against the Irish. For 15 minutes, on a court that had Naismith Award winners Ruth Riley (2001), Bird (2002), and Diana Taurasi (2003-04) on it, Ralph was the best player. She had 11 points, six assists, and three steals as she drove to the basket with 5:18 left in the first half. Notre Dame couldn’t deny her. But her left knee failed her on her stop. There was no contact. UConn won the conference title 78-76 on Bird’s hoop as time expired, but the Irish beat the Huskies 90-75 in the Final Four semifinals in St. Louis a few weeks later.

UConn’s next game is at Georgia Tech on Thursday. When Bueckers’ next game is will be determined by the MRI results.

“We definitely celebrated the win, but we were definitely more concerned about Paige and just how she was feeling and her status right now,” UConn center Olivia Nelson-Ododa said. “We’re praying for the best, praying for good news, and just kind of waiting for the outcome.”

Carl Adamec is a Journal Inquirer staff writer. He has covered the UConn women’s basketball team for 33 years.