NFL

Got Game: Did Matt Rhule Make The Right Call By Firing Joe Brady?

By Hannah Oliveto
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Yardbarker

Is Matt Rhule on the Hot Seat?

A couple of years ago, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper decided to make a change by relieving Ron Rivera of his duties as the head coach. The search for the next head coach came to an end after a couple of meetings with Baylor's Matt Rhule as the two agreed on a 7-year, $60 million contract.
NFL
FanSided

5 reasons the Carolina Panthers should fire head coach Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule’s time with the Carolina Panthers has been rough, to say the least. But is it time for the team to move on?. Well, the Carolina Panthers were once again embarrassed on the national stage and saw their hopes at a playoff appearance all but disappear. A 33-10 drubbing by a Miami Dolphins team with only one viable receiver will do that to you.
NFL
The Spun

Matt Rhule Announces Decision On Quarterback Cam Newton

Cam Newton had arguably the worst start of his NFL career on Sunday, but he’ll get at least one more in Carolina. The Panthers were crushed by the Dolphins, 33-10, on Sunday afternoon. Newton had a rough outing, throwing for 92 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions on 5 of...
NFL
Jeff Nixon
USA Today

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: 'We got outplayed, we got outcoached'

Going into Miami at 5-6, the Carolina Panthers didn’t have much more room to get bested. Now, leaving the Sunshine State at 5-7, that room is a lot, lot tinier. Head coach Matt Rhule spoke with reporters after his team’s lethargic 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Rhule attributed the thorough beatdown to just being simply outdone.
NFL
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Decided to make a change.’ Rhule, Panthers part ways with OC Brady

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Having lost 3 of the last 4 and sitting with a disappointing 5-7 overall record, the Carolina Panthers have fired Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady, the organization announced Sunday. The Panthers are currently in the midst of a bye week. Brady came to Carolina after winning a national championship at […]
NFL
NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason came from a desire to jumpstart a struggling offense. "I wish him the best and am very grateful for his time here," Rhule said. "He's done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now. As we move forward, I'm going to count on our offensive staff to be very focused day by day, week by week. Everyone's kind of assigned an area previously third down, red zone to game plan. They'll continue to be in those areas. Jeff Nixon will assume responsibility, the duties of the offensive coordinator position. He'll call the plays in conjunction with those guys. Obviously, as with everything in the organization, I'll oversee those guys, and hope that we can play our best football as we move forward."
NFL
foxwilmington.com

Matt Rhule explains decision to part ways with Joe Brady

CHARLOTTE — Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday he thinks Joe Brady will go onto a great career, but he felt he needed to make a change in the direction of the Panthers offense for the next five weeks. Rhule called the 32-year-old Brady “an unbelievable person, excellent young...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Analysis: Five plays that explain why Matt Rhule and the Panthers fired Joe Brady

Over the Panthers’ bye week, coach Matt Rhule said he would watch tape of Carolina’s 33-10 loss against Miami before making any decisions about his coaching staff. Seven days later, he called former offensive coordinator Joe Brady into his office and fired him. Brady’s departure is the product...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Panthers, Joe Brady, Matt Rhule, Vikings

Cowboys first-round LB Micah Parsons said he used their bye week to put extra work on his game and study opponents. “I didn’t think I had to change something. I had to find something all by myself,” Parsons said via Todd Archer of ESPN. “That’s something I had to do on my own. Nobody forced me to do it. I had to go do it because I challenge myself every week to go out there and be great and find a way to impact the game, whether that’s at end or linebacker. And I feel like it shouldn’t matter where I’m at. I’ve got to find a way to make the money, you know what I mean? And help my team win. So I’m hungry within myself to be great.”
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule not in danger of firing 'at this time'

Only two years into their new exploration, the Carolina Panthers may already be watching their ship start to sink. But the captain isn’t going down . . . just yet anyway. In a sudden and surprising move amidst their disappointing 5-7 campaign, the team parted ways with offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday. That, however, may not pose an immediate threat to the job security of head coach Matt Rhule, as opined by CBS Sports NFL senior report Jonathan Jones.
NFL
New York Post

Joe Brady got fired a day late because Panthers couldn’t reach him

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said in a press conference Monday he initially planned to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Saturday, but he “wasn’t available” to meet. Rhule finalized his decision late last week and relieved Brady of his duties on Sunday — for reasons that were “purely football” related.
NFL

