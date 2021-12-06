Got Game: Did Matt Rhule Make The Right Call By Firing Joe Brady?

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason came from a desire to jumpstart a struggling offense. "I wish him the best and am very grateful for his time here," Rhule said. "He's done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now. As we move forward, I'm going to count on our offensive staff to be very focused day by day, week by week. Everyone's kind of assigned an area previously third down, red zone to game plan. They'll continue to be in those areas. Jeff Nixon will assume responsibility, the duties of the offensive coordinator position. He'll call the plays in conjunction with those guys. Obviously, as with everything in the organization, I'll oversee those guys, and hope that we can play our best football as we move forward."

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO