Officer stabbed by woman when responding to noise complaint in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Bessemer police officer was stabbed by a woman when responding to a noise disturbance Sunday night, authorities said.

The officer responded to the 3500 block of 8th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. and approached the woman. Police said she became aggressive and caused an altercation with the officer. The woman, then, stabbed the officer with a knife, they said.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department said that the woman is in custody and being held without bond. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.

The suspect has been identified as Teresa Scott, 37. She has been charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.