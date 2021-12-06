Officer stabbed by woman when responding to noise complaint in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A Bessemer police officer was stabbed by a woman when responding to a noise disturbance Sunday night, authorities said.
The officer responded to the 3500 block of 8th Avenue North around 9:30 p.m. and approached the woman. Police said she became aggressive and caused an altercation with the officer. The woman, then, stabbed the officer with a knife, they said.
Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department said that the woman is in custody and being held without bond. The officer was treated at a local hospital and released.
The suspect has been identified as Teresa Scott, 37. She has been charged with attempted murder and resisting arrest.
