Adele is Las Vegas’ newest resident performer. The Grammy-winning singer announced on Tuesday a four-month-long exclusive Las Vegas concert residency, entitled “Weekends With Adele.” The show, which will run from Jan. 21 to April 16, will see the songstress performing two shows nearly every weekend at the Colosseum venue in Caesars Palace Hotel, which has a capacity of 4,100 and has served as the residency home for fellow major acts Celine Dion, Elton John, Bette Midler, Cher, Mariah Carey and more. At present, there is only a single weekend, Feb. 18 and 19, on which Adele has no performances scheduled. According to...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 9 DAYS AGO