On Sunday, the Denver Broncos will play the first of two games that will essentially serve as their Super Bowl this season. In the Kansas City Chiefs, Vic Fangio and company will face off against a future Hall of Fame coach and quarterback surrounded by a talented supporting cast. To beat the Chiefs for the first time since Peyton Manning was wearing the orange and blue, Denver will need to bring their A-game. They’ll also need a few breaks to fall their way.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO